The Telltale Signs Your Steak Has Expired
Buying steak is often an expensive endeavor, even if you're getting a good deal or you're opting for a cheaper cut that's harder to cook. Still, it's worth the splurge on a gorgeous piece of beef every now and then. (Just be mindful of common steak myths when cooking.) One common misconception is that steak doesn't go bad, however, while it does have a longer shelf-life than poultry, this simply isn't true. Steak can expire and you should know the signs of this, otherwise, you could end up with spoiled meat in your fridge. Not sure how to tell if steak is bad? Here's what to watch out for.
The first indicator will immediately assail your nostrils. As soon as you open the packaging, a rancid, ammonia-like odor will rise from the meat. Depending on how spoiled the steak is, the smell could be faint or very strong. Even if it's faint, it's better to be safe than sorry.
There is also the texture to consider. Good steak may be slightly moist, but a steak that has turned may have a wet, slimy film on it. To test, press on the meat, and if your finger pit remains and it's good quality meat, it's likely past the point of no return. Finally, there is the steak's appearance. It's normal for meat to oxidize and go brown a little bit, but yellow or green patches aren't good. And, if you see mold, toss the steak out immediately.
How to properly store steak
Raw steak can last in the fridge for up to five days after the date it was purchased, though you will want to keep an eye on it after about day three and check for any signs of spoilage. It's perfectly safe to keep steak in its packaging, though you might want to put a plate underneath it or wrap it in a plastic bag to catch any errant juices.
It's best to store meat on the lowest refrigerator shelf as this helps prevent cross-contamination with the other foods, in case it does leak. You might also place steaks near the back of the fridge, where it's coldest, to keep the warm air that rushes in every time you open the door from accelerating spoilage. It's worth noting that leftover cooked steak is good in the fridge for another three to four days (try reheating it in the air fryer and never look back). A cooked steak will exhibit many of the same characteristics as raw steak when it goes bad or may take on a gray color.
Can you freeze raw steak?
Raw steak freezes and, more importantly, thaws very well, which makes freezing a great option to extend its shelf life. If you're not sure when you'll cook your steak, freezing can prevent it from hanging around in your fridge until it spoils. Of course, you'll want to use frozen steak before the quality starts to degrade, about the six-month mark. To prepare for putting your steak under, you can leave it in its original packaging or take it out, but you'll want to add some protective layers to help ward off freezer burn. You could wrap it in aluminum foil or plastic wrap, or use a freezer-safe bag. You might also remove the steak from its packaging and use a vacuum sealer (brands like Mesliese sell handy compact sealers for home use).
To defrost your steak, put it in the fridge on a plate the night before you want to cook it. Once thawed, it will last in the fridge for another three to five days. You can also submerge it in a cold water bath (making sure to change the water every half hour), or if you're really in a crunch timewise, microwave it using the defrost setting. However, with both of these methods, you must use it as soon as it's thawed.