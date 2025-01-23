The Telltale Signs Your Steak Has Expired

Buying steak is often an expensive endeavor, even if you're getting a good deal or you're opting for a cheaper cut that's harder to cook. Still, it's worth the splurge on a gorgeous piece of beef every now and then. (Just be mindful of common steak myths when cooking.) One common misconception is that steak doesn't go bad, however, while it does have a longer shelf-life than poultry, this simply isn't true. Steak can expire and you should know the signs of this, otherwise, you could end up with spoiled meat in your fridge. Not sure how to tell if steak is bad? Here's what to watch out for.

The first indicator will immediately assail your nostrils. As soon as you open the packaging, a rancid, ammonia-like odor will rise from the meat. Depending on how spoiled the steak is, the smell could be faint or very strong. Even if it's faint, it's better to be safe than sorry.

There is also the texture to consider. Good steak may be slightly moist, but a steak that has turned may have a wet, slimy film on it. To test, press on the meat, and if your finger pit remains and it's good quality meat, it's likely past the point of no return. Finally, there is the steak's appearance. It's normal for meat to oxidize and go brown a little bit, but yellow or green patches aren't good. And, if you see mold, toss the steak out immediately.