Avoid Tough Reheated Steak By Breaking Out The Air Fryer

Let's say the night before, you had a beautifully prepared meal from your favorite steakhouse. You got a little carried away with appetizers and barely put a dent into that juicy steak, so you decide to take it home because you shudder to think about letting all the hard work that goes into making the perfect medium rare steak go to waste.

The next morning you're faced with making a decision on the best way to reheat it. So what's the play? Don't dry it out by nuking it in the microwave; let that option be the last resort that you perform reluctantly and with a heavy heart.

A steak needs to be treated with the love and tender care it deserves. What about the cut? It doesn't matter! Whether it's a succulent ribeye with all of the marbling in the right places or a run-of-the-mill flank steak ... we treat every steak around here as if it were filet mignon. Head over to the other convenient kitchen appliance—the air fryer. This is all you need. Preserve all the juicy, buttery goodness your steak originally had when it was freshly prepared in just a few simple steps with the help of your air fryer.