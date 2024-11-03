Avoid Tough Reheated Steak By Breaking Out The Air Fryer
Let's say the night before, you had a beautifully prepared meal from your favorite steakhouse. You got a little carried away with appetizers and barely put a dent into that juicy steak, so you decide to take it home because you shudder to think about letting all the hard work that goes into making the perfect medium rare steak go to waste.
The next morning you're faced with making a decision on the best way to reheat it. So what's the play? Don't dry it out by nuking it in the microwave; let that option be the last resort that you perform reluctantly and with a heavy heart.
A steak needs to be treated with the love and tender care it deserves. What about the cut? It doesn't matter! Whether it's a succulent ribeye with all of the marbling in the right places or a run-of-the-mill flank steak ... we treat every steak around here as if it were filet mignon. Head over to the other convenient kitchen appliance—the air fryer. This is all you need. Preserve all the juicy, buttery goodness your steak originally had when it was freshly prepared in just a few simple steps with the help of your air fryer.
The benefits of using an air fryer for leftover steak
The air fryer is a genius device that's revolutionized the way we think about cooking and reheating food. The main advantage is that it uses rapid air circulation to cook the food from every angle, guaranteeing an even reheat. Microwaves are notorious for drying out or unevenly heating meats in particular, which spells disaster for your steak. The air fryer locks in the moisture of the steak and gently brings it back to life.
Amazingly, the air fryer's dry heat also helps to preserve the steak's texture, avoiding the off-putting rubbery or soggy outcome, which usually happens after it's been assaulted by a microwave. If that wasn't enough, at the right temperature, you could even retain the sear on your steak, giving it that slightly crispy exterior, just like when it was first cooked. Just set the timer and enjoy the convenience by walking away, knowing your steak will be perfectly warmed without needing constant attention.
How to revive your steak in an air fryer
Reheating your steak in an air fryer is a straightforward process that requires little to no effort, unless you want to get fancy with leftover veggies. Begin by preheating your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If your steak is a bit thicker, don't be afraid to crank it up to 375 to ensure the heat penetrates it thoroughly. It's a good idea to bring your steak to room temperature for about 20 minutes to help it reheat more evenly.
After preheating the air fryer, place the steak inside without overcrowding the basket. One pro tip from air fryer aficionados is to add a pat of butter or a drizzle of olive oil on top of the beef to allow it to seep into the meat and keep it moist as it's cooking.
Let the steak heat for about 3 to 5 minutes, checking the internal temperature with a meat thermometer to ensure it reaches at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare, or a higher, for more doneness. If it's not as hot as you'd like, add a minute or two, being careful not to overcook it. When the steak is finished, let it rest for a couple of minutes before serving.