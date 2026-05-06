15 Essential Cheap Ikea Finds For An Organized Kitchen

I have long considered Ikea's restaurant to be one of my favorites, and I'm also a fan of the food market (here are some of my go-to items), but for me, 90% of the store is just a furniture-themed escape room I have to fight my way through before I can get to the good stuff. Since my tiny house is already over-crammed with furniture, I'm hardly ever in the market for larger pieces, but every so often, I will take a detour through the kitchen section. With space being just as short in the kitchen as elsewhere, I'm always on the lookout for food and cooking-related storage solutions.

Besides space, another thing I'm chronically short on is money (I spend far too much indulging my prinsesstårta habit), so I prefer that these storage solutions be cheap ones. While Ikea does carry some higher-end items, such as an $800 dishwasher (which may be manufactured by Electrolux or Whirlpool), it also has many more affordable options like a spice rack that offers tons of functionality for a cheap price. Just like that $9.99 Bevkam spice rack (consider it a bonus 16th pick), everything on the list below comes in at under $10. Some of these items are meant for storing food, some hold utensils, and others can contain all the miscellanea that's currently cluttering up your kitchen.