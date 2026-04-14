The Major Name Brand Behind Aldi's Winking Owl Wine

When you're trying to get wine drunk on a budget, there's no place like Aldi. In particular, the Winking Owl line has bottles made with a whole bunch of different grapes, and each label has a cute, colorful image of its namesake nocturnal bird. If you live near an Aldi that you can buy alcohol from, all of the wine bottles will cost $4, give or take. More than 90% of the products the discount grocery store carries are private label, which means there are major brands behind Aldi's own products.

In the case of Winking Owl, the beverage is made by E. & J. Gallo Winery (otherwise known simply as Gallo). The wine company was originally founded back in 1933 in Modesto, California by two brothers, Ernest and Julio Gallo. Since then, it has grown into a massive winemaker and beverage producer with a portfolio that encompasses both economical and high-end selections of wine, spirits, and beer. Gallo is the company behind affordable, well-known wines such as Barefoot, Black Box, Andre, Alamos, Clos du Bois, Dark Horse, La Marca, and, of course, Gallo Family; just to name a few. On the other hand, it also owns Massican, which sells bottles for close to $40 each, and Rombauer. The latter brand sells several bottles costing around $70, though there are several options priced at $115 or more.