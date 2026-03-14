I'm A Red Wine Person, But This Chilean Chardonnay Has Me Questioning My Allegiance

I learned to drink wine when I was living in Bordeaux in my early 20s. Maybe that's why I prefer full-bodied reds with deep flavor and long finishes over lighter wines. Why drink alcohol if it's going to taste like juice? At least that was my mentality for years. But the more I get into wine, the more I find out how wrong I've been to be closed-minded. I've learned, for instance, that adding water to wine can actually be a good idea, and that unexpected pairings can work just as well as common ones. My latest surprise came from the velvety smooth Amelia chardonnay, a Chilean bottle that's making me question whether red wine truly is superior.

Made in the arid landscapes of Chile's Limarí Valley, Amelia chardonnay is part of the luxury collection of Concha y Toro, Latin America's largest wine producer. It flaunts a perfect balance of minerality, salinity, and a hint of fruitiness that makes it shine. Despite being crisp and light, it has depth. And because it's aged in French oak barrels for 12 months, it boasts a long, creamy finish. Concha y Toro's website states that the chardonnay's distinct flavor comes from the uniqueness of the region where it's grown. Although the Limarí Valley has a semi-dry environment, winds coming from the nearby Pacific Ocean and frequent cloud coverage keep the climate cool. This allows the grapes to grow slowly, making for a balanced, high-quality chardonnay that easily competes with excellent Bordeaux wines.