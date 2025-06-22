Can Unopened Wine Really Go Bad?

Despite what many believe, not all wine ages like fine wine. In fact, only fine wine ages like fine wine — most wines typically only last a few years before spoiling. The first thing you should check to see whether your wine has gone bad is the vintage (harvesting) date, which should be either on the bottle or the cork. Once you know the vintage, you can calculate a bottle's shelf life. As a general rule, white, rosé, and sparkling wines stay good for two to three years. Red wine, on the other hand, has a shelf life of 2 to 10 years depending on the quality. The difference can be attributed to a few different factors, one of which is the amount of tannins present. These astringent compounds give wine its signature dryness but also help keep them fresh for longer.

Other telltale signs that a bottle of wine has gone bad include a change in color (reds will get more crimson while whites will become yellow), bubbles in still wine (or flatness in sparkling wine), strange smells, and an unpleasant vinegar taste. You should be able to tell that something is wrong before you get to tasting the wine so long as you're paying attention. But if you're still in doubt, rest assured that a sip won't make you sick. Wine that's gone bad usually turns to vinegar. So while the taste won't be pleasant, you won't put your health at risk unless you consume large quantities of it.