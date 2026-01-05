Should You Add Water To Your Wine? Austrians Certainly Think So

When it comes to wine rules, I am far from a purist. I believe that white wines can pair well with barbecued meats, and that expensive bottles aren't always better. But until a recent trip to Vienna, I drew the line at watering down wine. Austrians love mixing light wines like young Welschrieslings with sparkling water to create a refreshing drink called a spritzer. Although the idea seemed sacrilegious, I decided to at least give the spritzer a chance. When in Rome, do as the Romans do. (Coincidentally, ancient Romans did add water to their wine).

My first impression was not very positive. The drink seemed plain and underwhelming — quite literally, watered-down wine. And yet, by the end of the trip, I had been fully convinced that Austrians are geniuses, and that we should all be drinking spritzers. To get here, I first had to understand Austria's relationship with wine.

While some drink wine to appreciate a finely crafted product, others do it to simply relax or to share good times with loved ones. The latter is what Austrians seek when they order spritzers. Leisure is cherished in the country, and locals often spend entire afternoons drinking coffee, wine, or both. In this context, it's ideal to be able to drink a lot without actually getting drunk. This is where the spritzer comes in. By adding water, Austrians can drink continuously for hours without losing control or dealing with hangovers. They've effectively won the game.