The Tea And Wine Mash-Up That Will Refresh You All Summer

Hot tea is great and all, but we're not always in the mood for a warm beverage. Instead of drinking your tea in the traditional way, try using it to give your favorite wine an upgrade. Rather than sweltering sadly with a hot cup of tea, you can enjoy a nice, refreshing alcoholic beverage along with your next cookout dinner or dessert (and yes, you can serve white wine with barbecued meat).

Making a tea infusion with wine is easier than you might think, considering you only need two ingredients. You can use pretty much any wine and any tea, though for this application, we suggest sticking with good, mid-range options rather than your top-shelf, uber-rare varieties. Take your favorite tea leaves or a tea that matches the flavor profile of your wine. Green tea and chamomile are good picks for white wines. The bright acidity of Kim Crawford sauvignon blanc, the buttery white wine Giada De Laurentiis buys by the case, would complement a light, fruity tea or even butterfly tea flower tea. A robust black tea, such as Earl Grey, could pair well with a merlot or other red. As with any flavor pairing, you're looking for balance.

You can vary the amount of leaves based on personal preference, but 2 ounces of tea per bottle of wine is a decent starting point. Add the leaves to the wine, let it steep, and then strain the whole thing out before serving it. That's the easiest way to get the job done, but of course, you can also go above and beyond by making a truly clear, crisp, and memorable drinking experience.