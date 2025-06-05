The Buttery White Wine Giada De Laurentiis Buys By The Case

Most wine aficionados — and celebrity chefs — keep their fridges (or wine cellars) stocked with a staple, open-for-any-occasion wine. Italian-born Food Network host and chef Giada De Laurentiis is no exception. However, her go-to white wine might surprise you. Rather than stocking up on Italian wines, like pinot grigio, trebbiano, or vermentino, De Laurentiis prefers Kim Crawford's sauvignon blanc from New Zealand.

"It's a light, buttery white wine that is absolutely delicious," she shared on her website, Giadzy. "I love the fruity, crisp flavor that's got just enough body to pair well with all kinds of dishes (even spicy foods!), but is literally perfect to sip all on its own."

The wine is straw-yellow in color with a fragrance of citrus, herbs, and tropical fruit. On the palate, it has notes of tangy passion fruit, sweet melon, and tart grapefruit, with a bright acidity, refreshing dryness, a medium body, and a lingering finish. For De Laurentiis, it's approachable enough for grilling season and beachside chilling but still holds its own at a dinner party. For only about $12 a bottle, it's no wonder De Laurentiis buys this wine by the case.