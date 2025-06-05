The Buttery White Wine Giada De Laurentiis Buys By The Case
Most wine aficionados — and celebrity chefs — keep their fridges (or wine cellars) stocked with a staple, open-for-any-occasion wine. Italian-born Food Network host and chef Giada De Laurentiis is no exception. However, her go-to white wine might surprise you. Rather than stocking up on Italian wines, like pinot grigio, trebbiano, or vermentino, De Laurentiis prefers Kim Crawford's sauvignon blanc from New Zealand.
"It's a light, buttery white wine that is absolutely delicious," she shared on her website, Giadzy. "I love the fruity, crisp flavor that's got just enough body to pair well with all kinds of dishes (even spicy foods!), but is literally perfect to sip all on its own."
The wine is straw-yellow in color with a fragrance of citrus, herbs, and tropical fruit. On the palate, it has notes of tangy passion fruit, sweet melon, and tart grapefruit, with a bright acidity, refreshing dryness, a medium body, and a lingering finish. For De Laurentiis, it's approachable enough for grilling season and beachside chilling but still holds its own at a dinner party. For only about $12 a bottle, it's no wonder De Laurentiis buys this wine by the case.
How to spice up a glass of sauvignon blanc
Although a crisp, refreshing glass of Kim Crawford sauvignon blanc is a vibe all its own, don't be afraid to elevate it. Pair it with Giada De Laurentiis' favorite quick appetizer or play around with some perfect potato chip wine pairings. You can also use a glass of this crisp white as the base for all sorts of fun beverages.
Add sliced, frozen jalapeños to sauvignon blanc to turn up the heat. If that sounds too spicy, try freezing slices of mild poblano peppers (seeds removed!) and use those instead. If something sweet is more your style, freeze fresh peach slices and aromatic herbs like rosemary in an ice cube tray, then drop one or two into a chilled glass of sauvignon blanc. Or, transform the wine into a fruity cocktail by making a take on a peach bellini or a blackberry mojito.
To serve a crowd, use this wine as the base for a batch of white sangria or white wine margaritas. The acidic tones of the sauvignon blanc will balance the sweet fruit, sugar, and brandy in a sangria and dilute the simple syrup in the margarita.