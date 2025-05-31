The Quick Appetizer Giada De Laurentiis Always Makes In A Pinch

Throughout her extensive career, Giada De Laurentiis has written 11 cookbooks, hosted many television shows, and worked in the restaurant industry. She has also shared countless recipes with her fans, including tons of delicious appetizers. Amongst the scores of tartlets, stuffed dates, meatballs, and mini sandwiches she's created, there is one hors d'oeuvre she relies on when she needs to whip up something quickly: bruschetta. When asked what her favorite five-minute appetizer was for serving guests, De Laurentiis told Eating Well, "Some kind of bruschetta, whether it's a white bean bruschetta or tomato bruschetta. Depends on the season, but some kind of bruschetta."

Her choice really is an excellent option because the dish can come together fairly quickly and often looks colorful and enticing, depending on your ingredients and garnishes. To make bruschetta, slice a French baguette or loaf of ciabatta, drizzle the slices with olive oil, and grill them until they are browned. Alternately, you can toast the slices in your oven, kicking the setting up to broil if you want some charred spots. Don't be afraid to use store bought mini toasts, as well. While the bread is still hot, rub each slice with a clove of raw garlic to infuse each bite with flavor. Add your favorite topping, drizzle with a bit more olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt, and serve.