The Quick Appetizer Giada De Laurentiis Always Makes In A Pinch
Throughout her extensive career, Giada De Laurentiis has written 11 cookbooks, hosted many television shows, and worked in the restaurant industry. She has also shared countless recipes with her fans, including tons of delicious appetizers. Amongst the scores of tartlets, stuffed dates, meatballs, and mini sandwiches she's created, there is one hors d'oeuvre she relies on when she needs to whip up something quickly: bruschetta. When asked what her favorite five-minute appetizer was for serving guests, De Laurentiis told Eating Well, "Some kind of bruschetta, whether it's a white bean bruschetta or tomato bruschetta. Depends on the season, but some kind of bruschetta."
Her choice really is an excellent option because the dish can come together fairly quickly and often looks colorful and enticing, depending on your ingredients and garnishes. To make bruschetta, slice a French baguette or loaf of ciabatta, drizzle the slices with olive oil, and grill them until they are browned. Alternately, you can toast the slices in your oven, kicking the setting up to broil if you want some charred spots. Don't be afraid to use store bought mini toasts, as well. While the bread is still hot, rub each slice with a clove of raw garlic to infuse each bite with flavor. Add your favorite topping, drizzle with a bit more olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt, and serve.
How to build a better bruschetta
A great bruschetta begins with the perfect bread. Ultimately, you want something sturdy, with good chewiness. Giada De Laurentiis uses a French baguette for her tomato, mozzarella, and basil bruschetta, but prefers ciabatta for her ricotta bruschetta with sweet and spicy tomatoes. Ciabatta also happens to be the best bread to use for a bologna sandwich. Sourdough, country, and Italian loaves are also good choices. As far as the garlic, I have rubbed raw cloves on my toasted bread as well as mixed finely minced garlic into my tomato toppings. I prefer the former method because I find the latter to have an overpowering garlic flavor.
De Laurentiis changes up her quick bruschetta appetizers depending on the season, using ingredients that are at their freshest and most delicious. In winter, try layering whipped goat cheese with roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions, sage, and pomegranate seeds. For spring, make a mixture of whipped ricotta cheese, fresh peas, fresh mint, and lemon zest. Spread the mixture on each slice of toast and garnish with pea shoots and parmesan cheese shavings. As for summer, it's hard to beat ripe garden tomatoes, but sweet corn, zucchini blossoms, and blistered shishito peppers would all make delicious toppers. Don't dismiss sweet fruit, as well, like ricotta cheese with bing cherries and basil, or goat cheese with fresh figs or peaches. As temperatures begin to cool in the fall, top soft blue cheese with sliced pears, toasted walnuts, and balsamic vinegar; or try ricotta cheese, roasted broccolini, lemon zest, and Calabrian chili peppers. Bruschetta truly becomes the perfect canvas for an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer.