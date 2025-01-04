Does Sea Salt Really Come From The Ocean?

If you've ever accidentally had your mouth open when you got knocked over by a wave at the beach, you know that ocean water is really, really salty. Myths from around the world try to explain why this is the case: a folktale from Norway posits that someone stole a magic mill that endlessly generated salt and didn't know how to turn it off, while Hindu mythology says that a powerful sage drank up every ocean then urinated it back out. In truth, it's the result of ocean water breaking down rocks, as well as runoff from hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor.

But does the "sea salt" sold at your local supermarket really come from the sea? Or has Madison Avenue pulled the wool over our eyes once again, like how they do with sneaky neuromarketing or when they tried to tell us that Arby's had the meats? Worry not: The sea salt that gets sprinkled on your salt and vinegar potato chips does, in fact, come from the ocean — after a fashion, anyway.