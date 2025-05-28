The Simple Addition To Spice Up Your Sauvignon Blanc

A trendy drink these days, a kind of wine-based version of a spicy margarita, has people putting frozen jalapeños into their glass of sauvignon blanc. It's a simple addition, but gives the drink an interesting new twist. The first taste you'll likely pick up on is the spicy feeling, quite different from the typical citrus notes. This bit of heat isn't usually overpowering, particularly if you remove the pepper's seeds beforehand.

Ironically, using frozen jalapeño pieces is a great way to cool down your sauvy-b and would make a great addition to a cool spritzer, as well. The heat of capsaicin (the chemical responsible for peppers' heat) plays with the wine's natural tartness, making its acidic, zippy quality pop even more. If your wine has a hint of sweetness (depending on the brand), the jalapeño can also dial that back, making the drink feel a bit drier.

Another way the drink changes is from the herbal notes of the jalapeño. This herbal flavor create a delicious contrast to the wine's more tropical notes. Some types of sauvignon blanc naturally contain a chemical compound known as pyrazines, which give off an earthy tone that pair rather nicely with the added jalapeño slices.