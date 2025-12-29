The IKEA Spice Rack That Offers Tons Of Functionality For A Cheap Price
IKEA's BEKVÄM spice rack, priced at only $9.99, embodies the brand's knack for turning minimal materials into maximum utility. Made of solid aspen, its clean lines and light wood tone feel just as at home in a Scandinavian kitchen as they do in a modern loft. With two keyhole mounts on the back, it attaches easily to the wall, though it's worth noting that it does not come with screws for wall-mounting.
Chefs and home cooks alike love the BEKVÄM — not just for its approachable price, but because it balances practicality with simple charm. A well-stocked rack can hold everyday essentials like cumin and chili powder or showcase prettier jars of saffron and smoked paprika, doubling as storage and display. Use it to organize your spices like an expert, whether by usage frequency, alphabetically, or even by cuisine, similar to how pros approach mise en place during a busy service. Just be sure to keep your spices in opaque containers to protect them from sunlight, since the BEKVÄM leaves items exposed. If you've ever wrestled with a messy pantry, this rack turns edible odds and ends into something curated, proving why IKEA so often is the place to go for items every first home kitchen needs.
Beyond spices: Clever ways to repurpose IKEA's BEKVÄM
The BEKVÄM rack has a cult following precisely because it refuses to stay in its lane. IKEA fans have turned it into everything from an entryway organizer to a pint-sized bookshelf in kids' rooms. You can use BEKVÄM hacks for clever storage all around the house, including in the kitchen, where it's often reimagined to hold cutting boards or coffee mugs and tame clutter in ways that feel almost as satisfying as a perfectly arranged spice lineup. For even more storage possibilities, flip the rack upside down before mounting it on the wall, turning it into a spot to hang your dish towels or S-hooks.
Online DIYers have gotten impressively inventive with the BEKVÄM: Some have transformed the rack into plant propagation stations, while others have made wall-mounted hubs for dog leashes, treats, and bags. It's the same spirit of resourcefulness that shows up in IKEA's college kitchen starter kits, where a single smart buy can stretch across multiple needs. Just as IKEA famously uses food to get you to spend more, the low-priced BEKVÄM lures people into hacking their homes — perhaps its best tricks appear not in a glossy catalog spread but in real spaces shaped by real appetites.