Easily Access To Hard-To-Reach Items With One Genius Pantry Hack
Maximizing the amount of storage space in the kitchen can be one of those things you don't consider until you've got to search high and low for that one particular box of pasta. Instead of playing the never-ending Tetris game, put a lazy Susan in your cabinet and watch as your days become just the slightest bit easier.
We all know that making your small kitchen feel bigger is practically a trope at this point, something that everyone has to navigate at some point in their adult lives. Lazy Susan's are a big hit at places like Chinese restaurants due to the convenience, rather than having to reach over and around each other to grab food. The same concept can be applied to your cabinets, with the lazy Susan giving you access to multiple food items without any rearranging necessary.
Next time you find yourself engulfed in a sea of pantry items; you'll be rushing to purchase the lazy Susan that fits perfectly in your cabinet. Lucky for you, they come in an array of sizes for different needs.
More like a not so lazy Susan
Wasting food is not anyone's favorite passive activity, but with a lazy Susan, you're able to view a number of items, and better implement the FIFO method. Great for any pantry or cabinet shelf (or even as a spice rack), you can purchase lazy Susans in any size to suit a variety of needs. Working smarter is easy when everything is accessible within a foot or two of cubic space.
This concept has been extended to the fridge too, with suction-fitted turntables that make it so you can actually see and access your condiments, leftovers, or produce. Out of sight, out of mind is a poor MO when it comes to perishable items, and there's only so much room in the fridge door. Food storage doesn't have to mean engaging in a war with the lack of space in the kitchen. Let ol' Susan have a turn, and lend a hand!