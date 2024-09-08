Why Chinese Restaurants Almost Always Have Round Tables

Many Chinese restaurants in America will have you sit at a round table with a lazy Suzan (a spinning surface) in the middle. Most people are likely used to these tables, but have you ever stopped and wondered why you see them in Chinese restaurants instead of, say, an Outback Steakhouse?

Meals at a Chinese dining establishment are served communally at these round tables, where the food is placed on the spinning platter in the center and everyone can take what they would like as it turns. You'll be able to dive into dishes such as egg drop soup, kung pao chicken, mapo tofu, and xiaolongbao with ease.

Round tables have long been a part of Chinese culture, well before they came to America, with many appearing in China during the beginning of the Qing dynasty. They now provide a place of equality among guests, promote communal dining, and simply put, are practical.