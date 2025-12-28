The Major Manufacturer Behind IKEA's Dishwashers In The US

If IKEA doesn't actually make its own dishwashers, is buying a dishwasher from IKEA worth it? The answer is complicated. When it comes to quality, Electrolux products are generally considered relatively decent — not luxury, but they'll do the job (which is about what you can expect when shopping at IKEA in general). In terms of cost, it's probably worthwhile to do a little sleuthing and compare prices of Electrolux models and similar (or identical) IKEA models.

For example, IKEA's Vintrosa 24-inch built-in dishwasher retails for $699, while the remarkably similar Electrolux 24-inch stainless steel tub built-in dishwasher is $1099 (although it's on sale for $989 as of October 2025). With that said, if you buy directly from Electrolux, your purchase typically includes free delivery and installation. These perks do not usually come with an IKEA appliance purchase, and delivery fees can get quite expensive. It's also worth noting that you're not limited to buying Electrolux or IKEA dishwashers – many other dishwasher brands sell models that will fit into an IKEA kitchen system. You should always consider mixing and matching appliance brands to find the option that works best for your needs (just steer clear of the kitchen appliance brands most prone to breakdowns).