Why You Should Always Mix And Match Kitchen Appliance Brands
If you struggle with indecision, sticking with a single appliance brand when designing your dream kitchen can help whittle your choices down quite neatly, but is it really the best bang for your buck? We can probably blame food influencers with those "perfect" matching kitchens on our social media feeds, and the Type A desire for a matchy-matchy look. But actually, there are quite a few reasons why mixing and matching kitchen appliance brands is not only en vogue but (usually) the smarter and more practical choice.
First and foremost, no single brand excels at everything. Some brands are known for their reliable dishwashers, while others are lauded for their long-lasting ovens. If you choose the best product from each brand, you can build a kitchen that performs better overall. For example, you might opt for a Bosch dishwasher because of its quiet efficiency, while picking out a sleek Sub-Zero fridge for its long-lasting performance. If you stick with just one brand, you're probably compromising in areas where that brand underperforms — no matter how sleek and sexy that Smeg fridge looks.
Flexibility is also greater when you mix and match. Appliance packages from a single brand may seem convenient, but they don't always offer the best value long term. Don't be tempted by a bundled set that's on sale just for the sake of brand consistency. And if you are tied to a super lean budget, consider saving money by buying pre-owned appliances.
Things to consider when purchasing kitchen appliances
The best kitchens are built on thoughtful choices, not matching logos. One thing to consider is the technology that the appliances offer. While some brands have smart home integration, others may lag behind. By mixing brands, you're free to choose the smartest appliances in each category. You may have a Miele oven that connects to your phone, a Whirlpool fridge with adaptive cooling, and a Wolf range known for its precision. All will work independently, yet oh-so-effectively in your kitchen.
When you don't limit your options to one brand, you won't have to worry about updating all your kitchen appliances when there is a product line discontinuation or change. And if the brand's customer service is poor and replacement parts are expensive, it won't affect your whole kitchen. Diversifying your appliances gives you the freedom to make changes in the future without feeling tied to a single company.
It also allows you to hunt for deals, compare quality, and take advantage of seasonal sales on individual appliances, giving you more control over your budget. While a matching kitchen may look cohesive on the surface, it comes at the cost of great performance and value. When you select appliances based on quality and longevity, rather than brand loyalty, you can create a truly personalized and efficient kitchen.