Why You Should Always Mix And Match Kitchen Appliance Brands

If you struggle with indecision, sticking with a single appliance brand when designing your dream kitchen can help whittle your choices down quite neatly, but is it really the best bang for your buck? We can probably blame food influencers with those "perfect" matching kitchens on our social media feeds, and the Type A desire for a matchy-matchy look. But actually, there are quite a few reasons why mixing and matching kitchen appliance brands is not only en vogue but (usually) the smarter and more practical choice.

First and foremost, no single brand excels at everything. Some brands are known for their reliable dishwashers, while others are lauded for their long-lasting ovens. If you choose the best product from each brand, you can build a kitchen that performs better overall. For example, you might opt for a Bosch dishwasher because of its quiet efficiency, while picking out a sleek Sub-Zero fridge for its long-lasting performance. If you stick with just one brand, you're probably compromising in areas where that brand underperforms — no matter how sleek and sexy that Smeg fridge looks.

Flexibility is also greater when you mix and match. Appliance packages from a single brand may seem convenient, but they don't always offer the best value long term. Don't be tempted by a bundled set that's on sale just for the sake of brand consistency. And if you are tied to a super lean budget, consider saving money by buying pre-owned appliances.