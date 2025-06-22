The Best Time To Shop For Large Kitchen Appliances To Save Money
Buying a brand-new dishwasher or stove doesn't have to be as expensive as it sounds. Savvy shoppers know that the best time of year to buy a major kitchen appliance at a discounted rate is typically in the fall. Prominent brands and retailers (skip this brand, which is notorious for breaking down) are known for releasing new models between September and October, which means the previous year's models need to be cleared out.
This is advantageous to anyone who needs to replace the fridge or is looking for a new dishwasher but can't afford a hefty price tag. For maximum savings, shop sales in November, specifically on Black Friday which is when retailers give out the biggest and best appliance deals and discounts. If you can't get to a store in person, your next best opportunity to save on a major appliance is Cyber Monday. Another great way to save money on kitchen appliances is by buying in December. As the end of the year approaches, sales managers are often more willing to discount big-ticket items to meet sales quotas and create space for next year's models.
Other tips to save money on appliances
Beyond shopping on major retail holidays, there are plenty of hacks for saving on a new kitchen appliance. For starters, compare brands and retailers online to ensure you're getting the best deal at the lowest price. Pay attention to the base cost of the item, but don't ignore other fees including shipping costs. Factor in the price of removing the old appliance, too. While you shop around, consider if a retailer offers price matching from competitors for additional savings.
Another way to save is by purchasing multiple appliances at once. This makes sense for items like a washer and dryer, a dishwasher, a stove (preferably electric instead of gas), or a fridge. Do your research to make sure you find the best deals available, especially if you're looking for a top-notch oven like the one Martha Stewart uses. Look for any rebates offered by the manufacturer which can yield additional savings beyond the sale price. To save even more, select appliances that are labeled as "energy-efficient" units. These models are usually eligible for rebates from the federal government and can help save on long-term utility costs.