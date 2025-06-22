Buying a brand-new dishwasher or stove doesn't have to be as expensive as it sounds. Savvy shoppers know that the best time of year to buy a major kitchen appliance at a discounted rate is typically in the fall. Prominent brands and retailers (skip this brand, which is notorious for breaking down) are known for releasing new models between September and October, which means the previous year's models need to be cleared out.

This is advantageous to anyone who needs to replace the fridge or is looking for a new dishwasher but can't afford a hefty price tag. For maximum savings, shop sales in November, specifically on Black Friday which is when retailers give out the biggest and best appliance deals and discounts. If you can't get to a store in person, your next best opportunity to save on a major appliance is Cyber Monday. Another great way to save money on kitchen appliances is by buying in December. As the end of the year approaches, sales managers are often more willing to discount big-ticket items to meet sales quotas and create space for next year's models.