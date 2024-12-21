The Simple Kitchen Tool That Gets Salads On The Table Much Quicker

In an effort to eat healthier or to get more vegetables into your diet or simply to eat something refreshing, you're preparing a salad for yourself or your family. But then, midway through making the salad at home, you realize that assembling a salad is actually more tedious and time consuming than you thought it would be! Not only does it take time to thoroughly wash the produce, but chopping all of the ingredients is a real time-sucker.

You could opt to purchase veggies that are already chopped for you, but not all produce is offered pre-cut, the price is often more expensive, and the quality of pre-cut produce isn't always the best. Well, there's one kitchen tool you may already have tucked away in one of your kitchen drawers that you never knew could do all this prep work for you in mere seconds — yes seconds! This tool is the humble egg slicer.

If you struggle to quickly slice, dice, or chop any kind of ingredient (not just produce for salads) go ahead and join the club in filing this idea away in the "why didn't I think of that?" category. After you read about what this underrated slicer is capable of, you may just find yourself preparing a new salad recipe everyday. Keep in mind that the quality and sharpness of the metal wires in your egg slicer will determine what veggies or other ingredients you'll be able to slice.