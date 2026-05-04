10 Best Cuts Of Tuna To Use For Sushi And Sashimi

Tuna is a star player on sushi menus. Not only can you find it in popular rolls such as a spicy tuna roll, but also in delicate slices of umami-rich sashimi. But the difference between cuts is mystifying to many diners. Why is tuna on the menu multiple times? Is there a reason to pay more for otoro than akami? We asked Joel Hammond, chef de cuisine at Uchi, West Hollywood, to explain the different cuts of tuna to us. The guy knows his way around a fish. Prior to his current position, he worked at Momofuku and also trained under Chef Morimoto.

One of the reasons that sushi confuses many diners is its relatively rapid ascension on the American dining scene. Technically, sushi restaurants have been in the country for a long time, but it wasn't until the 1970s and '80s that they emerged as mainstream destinations. Even then, for many Americans it was an unfamiliar meal served at a handful of high-end restaurants. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled sushi's popularity for at-home dining and now it is available at most grocery stores as a quick, prepared lunch.

With popularity at an all-time high, it's time to dive into cuts of tuna and learn the difference between otoro and chutoro. Why are some cuts of tuna ubiquitous in plastic to-go trays while others are only found at the most expensive sushi restaurants in the country? What makes a cut rare, and can you taste the difference?