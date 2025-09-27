What You Need To Know Before Attempting To Sear Tuna Steaks With A Torch

A culinary torch is a wonderful tool that can elevate your dishes if you use it correctly. It can help you make a perfect crème brûlée, give your steak a tiny bit of char, or successfully smoke your cocktails, but it's not a great tool for searing meat. This is especially true for amateur cooks who are making meals at home. Searing can be a tricky technique, as it requires you to know exactly when to take the meat out of the pan or grill. If you take it out too fast, it won't be crispy, and if you take it out too late, it will be overcooked. The issue is that torches also require a certain level of technique. It's easy to make small torch mistakes that could ruin your meal — like burning your tuna steak rather than searing it. Even if you've mastered the torch, the tool is meant for a very superficial sear and can leave your tuna steak undercooked.

Instead of trying to use a tool that's wrong for a recipe, sometimes it's best to stick with techniques that are tried and true. Nothing really beats a cast iron pan or grill for a perfectly seared tuna steak. And if you really want to use your kitchen torch, follow chef Hidekazu Kato's advice and make a tuna tataki instead. Because this dish is supposed to be almost raw on the inside, a torch is the perfect tool for it.