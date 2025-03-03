10 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Using A Culinary Torch

Maybe we're just indulging our inner pyromaniac, but what amateur chef hasn't debated buying a culinary torch? Also referred to as a kitchen or brûlée torch (for obvious reasons), we often pass on buying the handy little tool, unsure if we'll take advantage of it or even know how to use it. There are plenty of uses for a kitchen torch beyond crème brûlée (and we're not just talking about lighting a cigar), but that does still leave the question: Is there a right or wrong way to torch your food?

The reason torched dishes taste so good is because of the Maillard reaction. It's why we sear our steaks for a nice crust or brown some butter for richer cookies. This chemical reaction changes — for the better — both the texture and taste of our creations. Be aware though, if you're using a culinary torch, toasted can quickly become burnt. You'll have to avoid some of these common kitchen torch mistakes to keep your tool in tip-top shape, ensuring your food is as safe to eat and as tasty as possible.

Most importantly, don't pull your new torch out of the box right before dessert at your dinner party, after promising everyone flame-kissed crème brûlée. The more rushed and unfamiliar you are with the torch, the higher the chances of committing one of these slip-ups. When it comes to culinary torches, tread carefully, take our advice, and test, test, test.