Here's What You Should Be Doing With Extra Pumpkin Pie Filling

One of the universal mysteries of pie baking is, why does there always seem to be too much filling for the pie shell? Leftover pie filling is a fact of life, though, and while we usually try to get rid of the evidence by eating it up on the spot, sometimes there's more than just a few spoonfuls left over. Luckily, if the pies you've been baking are of the pumpkin variety, pumpkin pie filling is pretty versatile stuff.

One of the easiest things to do with it, by general consensus of the internet, is to portion it out into individual ramekins (paper-lined muffin cups will also do) and bake it until it sets up. If you want to get fancy, you could sprinkle some sugar over the top and then melt this with a brûlée torch or by using a broiler. The second-easiest thing may be to do what I did — press refrigerated cookie dough into mini-muffin cups to make tiny tart shells. (I went with gingerbread dough bought at IKEA last Christmas, but sugar cookie dough would work just as well.) Put a dab of pumpkin pie filling into each one and bake the pumpkin tarts for about 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. As I'm a big fan of lily-gilding, I sprinkled chopped, glazed walnuts over each one and can highly recommend doing so.