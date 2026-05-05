9 Trader Joe's Nut Butters, Ranked Worst To Best

Of all the inventions to come out of the United States, few project the soft diplomatic power of nut butter. When I lived abroad, the only thing I missed more than nut butter was my favorite purveyor of the rich, nutty, calorie-dense paste: Trader Joe's. The California-based grocer is chock full of rave-worthy deals on everything from cheese to wine to a range of delicious dips. And, if you love nut butters, there are few better places to pick up a jar than your local TJ's.

If you've wandered down the store's aisles, you've probably noticed a surprisingly wide spectrum of nut butters. Maybe you like your peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a classic crunchy salted peanut butter, but maybe you prefer something a bit more exotic, like sunflower seed or almond butter. Whatever your nutty notions of what makes the best nostalgic sandwich, you'll want to know that the nut butters at Trader Joe's were not created equal. Some hit your taste buds right where they're supposed to, while others fail to deliver on the promise of their delightfully designed packaging. For this ranking, I picked up every nut butter that my local branch of Trader Joe's offers and tasted each one to determine which reigns supreme.