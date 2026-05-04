6 Sauces To Dip Your Wings In Beyond Ranch

By this point, the buffalo wing meta is pretty firmly established. Whether you toss your wings in hot sauce, barbecue sauce, soy sauce, or some other kind of coating, you're likely to dip it into blue cheese or ranch dressing. There's some controversy as to whether ranch dressing is an acceptable dip, but other than that, there hasn't been much movement in the culture at large.

But phooey to that, we say! The same renegade spirit that led an Upstate New York bar owner to toss chicken wings in a mix of Frank's Red Hot and butter to create the Buffalo coating we know today drives us to find another dip — one that serves the same creamy, tangy purpose as blue cheese or ranch while bringing some more unique flavors to the table. You may try some of the following options and come away unimpressed, but that's part of the fun, isn't it? Unless you're experimenting with eating mushrooms off the forest floor (which you absolutely should not do), trying some funky new flavor combination isn't going to kill you. And it may just give you a fun topic of conversation once you're comfortable enough with your date to take them out for wings.