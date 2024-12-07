Here's How Long Tahini Lasts After Being Opened

If you've eaten Mediterranean or Middle Eastern food you have likely come across tahini: a creamy sesame-based paste that's often used in hummus, baba ghanoush, and even sweet dishes or baked goods. Thanks to its rising popularity, tahini is available in most supermarkets and online (give this Soom Foods tahini a try), so you can bring it home and use it in your own kitchen. Add some tahini to homemade hummus or experiment with a miso ramen halva.

However, as with many high-fat foods and condiments, you may wonder about shelf-life. How long does tahini last after opening? Tahini actually has quite a long lifespan and an open jar can last for up to six months in the refrigerator. Be aware, though, that tahini can solidify when cold. If you want to soften it again, just take it out ahead of time and let it come to room temperature. Like peanut butter, tahini doesn't have to be chilled and will also keep in a cool, dark space for up to a month, although storing it out of the fridge for longer than this is not ideal.