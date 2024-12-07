Here's How Long Tahini Lasts After Being Opened
If you've eaten Mediterranean or Middle Eastern food you have likely come across tahini: a creamy sesame-based paste that's often used in hummus, baba ghanoush, and even sweet dishes or baked goods. Thanks to its rising popularity, tahini is available in most supermarkets and online (give this Soom Foods tahini a try), so you can bring it home and use it in your own kitchen. Add some tahini to homemade hummus or experiment with a miso ramen halva.
However, as with many high-fat foods and condiments, you may wonder about shelf-life. How long does tahini last after opening? Tahini actually has quite a long lifespan and an open jar can last for up to six months in the refrigerator. Be aware, though, that tahini can solidify when cold. If you want to soften it again, just take it out ahead of time and let it come to room temperature. Like peanut butter, tahini doesn't have to be chilled and will also keep in a cool, dark space for up to a month, although storing it out of the fridge for longer than this is not ideal.
Signs your tahini should be tossed out
Of course, all good things must come to an end, including your jar of tahini. Whether much-used (it can certainly dress up a shawarma wrap or make cabbage exciting) or languishing in the fridge, it's important to know the signs to spot when this sesame paste has gone bad. The most likely thing you'll notice first is the smell. When your tahini has turned, it develops an incredibly rancid odor that is unmistakable. If you open the jar and it doesn't smell fresh, time to chuck it into the garbage.
Other changes you might notice are shifts in color and appearance. If your tahini has taken on a strange hue or mold has appeared on the surface, it's definitely best to toss it. You might be tempted to just spoon off the moldy part and keep the rest of the jar, but that's not a great idea. The mold on top is just what's visible and roots and mold spores may have spread through the rest of the product. However, unlike these changes, separation is completely normal for tahini and is not a sign that it has gone bad. If your tahini has curdled slightly, simply stir the contents of the jar to reconstitute.