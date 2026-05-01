Review: Trader Joe's New Frozen Detroit Style Pepperoni Pizza Does The Motor City Proud

If you are a child of the '80s, it's highly likely that frozen pizza was a cornerstone of your food rotation. It could be a meal, an afternoon snack, or a late-night one when you're a bit older. Every household has its go-to brand. For us, it was Ellio's, and I can taste it just thinking about it. It's horribly wonderful, and if you understand the lure of skating rink pizza (bowling alley french fries too), then you get it. I also dabbled with my mother's Lean Cuisine French Bread pizza, and our freezer was always stocked with Bagel Bites. If '80s me could see the amount of store-bought frozen pizza varieties today, it would blow her mind.

There's thick, thin, round, square, and a bajillion other kinds. You also have New York, Chicago, and Detroit styles. They are all great and offer something different, and there's plenty of room for all of them in the frozen pizza market. Trader Joe's entire frozen pizza selection is impressive. There are so many choices, and none of them are bad. Among all of Trader Joe's exciting new products, the popular grocery chain recently released a frozen Detroit-style pepperoni pizza. I tried it, and I have a lot of thoughts. If you have not experienced Detroit-style pizza, please put it on your list immediately. The thick buttery rectangular crust with perfectly crisp edges and melty cheese is top-notch. It's like if deep dish and Sicilian had a pizza baby, and it's fantastic.