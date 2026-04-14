10 Store-Bought Frozen Cheese Pizzas Ranked Worst To Best

Frozen foods get some shade, but they can be great timesavers. Frozen fruit is great for smoothies, frozen desserts are great to keep handy for impromptu company, and frozen appetizers are a great addition if you are hosting. But the frozen pizza category is tricky. There are many factors that can make frozen pizzas hit or miss. There's the crust texture, the meltiness of the cheese, the flavor of the sauce, and that's just to name a few.

Growing up, frozen cheese pizza — specifically Ellio's — always had a permanent spot in our freezer. It made for a quick dinner before extracurricular activities and was an easy option if my mom did not feel like making dinner. As a teenager, they also became a staple after hanging out with friends and wanting a late-night snack.

There is an entire hierarchy of frozen cheese pizzas. The options have definitely expanded over the years, and it shows in the grocery store freezer cases. Obviously, a frozen pizza is never going to stack up to a fresh, hot slice from a legit pizza place. We just have to accept that they are two totally different experiences and can't really be compared. Let's just see frozen pizza for exactly what it is, because comparison is the thief of joy. I picked up 10 different frozen cheese pizzas to cook up at home and rank from worst to best, so let's get into it.