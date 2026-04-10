12 Walmart Frozen Appetizers You Need To Pregame Dinner

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A standard dinner might include a main course along with a side of starch or vegetables. Pretty basic stuff, but if you're expecting company or are simply feeling fancy, you can easily upgrade it to a multi-course meal by adding an appetizer.

Appetizers need not be anything too elaborate, and indeed, this list of Walmart exclusives features a lot of bar food staples like mozzarella sticks, poppers, and potato skins. There are also a few Asian-inspired items, including the old stand-by, egg rolls, as well as the newly trendy soup dumplings. Walmart's bettergoods line also includes more upscale apps like sweet-and-savory brie bites, fusion-flavored empanadas, and a very contemporary reboot of a '90s party staple.

The best part of shopping for Walmart-branded appetizers, besides the surprisingly varied selection, is the low prices (though these may vary by location). As these apps are all fairly inexpensive, you can upgrade your meal without blowing the whole week's grocery budget. In fact, you might even be tempted to pick up a selection, then skip the main course and graze on an appetizer buffet instead.