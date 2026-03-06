11 Reddit Tricks To Make Frozen Pizza Taste Restaurant Quality
We've shown you that the best frozen pizza is DiGiorno, known for its epic rising crust. We've also ranked frozen DiGiorno pizzas from best to worst. But what about tips for how to make every frozen pizza, once it's been bought and brought home, taste as good as one from a restaurant, or at least close to it?
While frozen pizza brands have definitely come a long way since the first super-cheap options, there is still room for improvement. In fact, there is quite the gap between what slides out from the plastic wrap, unpacked from a box from the grocery store freezer aisle, and a pizza that you've ordered off the menu at your favorite authentic Italian restaurant.
The good news is that there are several tricks of the trade that really make a difference. They'll take your frozen pizza to higher heights, nearly to the level of quality you expect of your go-to restaurant slice. And the best part? Most of this frozen pizza sorcery is surprisingly easy. Anyone can infuse some flavor into that store-bought crust, up the ante with inventive toppings, and master these 11 Reddit tricks to make frozen pizza taste restaurant quality.
1. Thaw it first
One of the most winning frozen pizza fixes also happens to be the easiest. Simply allowing your frozen pizza to thaw completely before baking it can take the frigid pie to another level in mere minutes. While this does indeed mean that you will have to discard those instructions listed on the frozen pizza box, according to Reddit, you'll likely thank the online community for this pro-level insight later. Instead of following the frozen pizza instruction play-by-play and popping the pizza straight into the oven while it is still basically an icicle, follow Reddit users' advice and allow it to defrost for a beat, then bake that now-thawed pie for several minutes (preferably at the highest temperature your oven can reach).
Why exactly is this popular frozen pizza hack such a miraculous tweak? Well, commercial pizza ovens keep piping-hot temps, ranging from around 700 to 1,000 degrees Frahenheit. This explains why restaurants are able to crank slices out so quickly (and with such deliciously crispy crusts, and ideally melted, golden cheese). The simple fact is that our home ovens aren't designed (or even able) to compete with such elite heating. However, cranking up the heat as high as possible and thawing your frozen pizza first will help to ensure the entire pie cooks more evenly. Keep that in mind to prevent the age-old (and bogus) combo of soggy mid-sections and woefully overcooked edges.
2. Oil the crust
Are you tired of taking your baked frozen pizza from the oven, fully anticipating dining delight, only to be met with a crust so dry and bland that it renders the entire meal disappointing? What if we told you that there was something you could do to save your next slice from suffering the same dud of a fate?
Here's the secret to better frozen pizza crust: A tiny brushing of oil (olive was among the most suggested on Reddit) can work wonders, and bring life back to that bland crust. Garlic butter is also an excellent option, and a magical hack that transforms pizza crust's texture and flavor.
The reasoning behind this surprisingly spectacular switch-up is in the coating. Oil or butter slathered onto frozen pizza crust acts as a deliciously protective layer. When the protected crust goes to bake, rather than being exposed to direct heat and getting all dried out, it will contain its initial moisture, and be left in peace to present the golden-crusted goodness it was always intended to. What the eater is rewarded with for this one simple fix is a crust that is both flavorful and not crisped within an inch of its life. And just for good measure, some Redditers suggest applying a light brushing of oil or butter before and after baking.
3. Poke holes in the base
Among the potential bummers one could encounter after baking a frozen pizza is seeing a big, old, unruly bubble (or several of them) pop up in the center. There is a reason this happens, apparently, and it's due to steam being trapped in the dough as it cooks up a storm in the oven. The problem occurs when that steam doesn't have a clear escape route, and it's actually quite an easy fix — according to Reddit, at least.
If the frozen pizza you've purchased does not already have holes poked into it (as many do), online commenters advise allowing the pizza to thaw, then pricking just a few tiny holes into the bottom of the crust before baking. Professional chefs know about this amazing trick, too. They use a culinary tool called a docker to perforate their dough, and thus prevent unsightly bubbles from rearing their ugly heads in gourmet restaurant slices.
To make this pro chef magic at home, simply take a fork and poke, poke, poke. The holes you create in the base of the crust will give the steam its desired escape route — which will allow your frozen pizza to bake evenly, and you to avoid the pitfall of puffing. Not only does this help on an aesthetic level, but when you poke your crust, you're ensuring your frozen pizza has a more consistent bake. According to Reddit, you'll be amazed at the difference this small step makes in your overall results.
4. Season the crust
There is no getting around the fact that, many times, one of the telltale signs that the pizza you're digging into is of the frozen, grocery-store variety is that blasted crust. It's often the giveaway that makes many shoppers forego reaching for frozen pizzas, and the reason they head to a to restaurant every time instead. But what if we (okay, Reddit) told you that you can upgrade the taste of your frozen pizza crust by seasoning the crust yourself?
It's a simple fix, really. After sliding that frozen pizza pie from its plastic sheath, then fully thawing it, sprinkle on some of your favorite seasonings (think garlic powder, Italian seasonings, onion powder, dried herbs) and spread it around. Adding the spices directly onto the crust is best; even just a scattering of salt can really bring those flavors to life. While seemingly a small switch-up, Reddit users agree it's a game-changer that quite literally spices everything up.
Some Redditors laud keeping things simple and sprinkling some seasonings straight from the bottle with no fuss. Others suggest pairing the spices with a light brushing of olive or other oil. Regardless of the route you prefer to take, seasoning the crust is a creative choice that really delivers, especially for frozen pizzas that tend to concentrate all the flavor in the sauce or cheese, leaving the crust to languish.
5. Use a preheated stone or steel plate
We've touched on cranking up the heat as a tried-and-true method for how to make store-bought frozen pizza crispy, but another way to do this is by using a pizza stone or steel. Incorporating a baking stone or steel, according to Reddit, can be your next unexpected power move. The key to this frozen pizza baking secret is allowing that pizza stone or steel to fully preheat before placing your pie onto it. Reddit commenters swear by preheating, which is said to be the real secret to transforming frozen pizza into restaurant-quality magic.
Simply slide your pizza stone or steel into the oven, then let it sit to warm for half an hour (ovens vary). Even after your oven reaches the desired baking temperature, just keep that stone or steel in place, waiting until it's piping hot and ready to receive your (already thawed, of course) pizza.
By prolonging this preheating, you can be sure that the surface is completely heated. This way, once your pizza connects with it, the bottom crust can begin to cook right away, resulting in an ultimately crisp crust versus a sad, soft, and soggy situation. Not only does this frozen pizza cooking process mirror the steps restaurants take for their iterations, but it will also help to capture that similar eatery-worthy taste, too.
6. Finish with the broiler
What about when you're whipping up a frozen pizza and, even though you've followed those instructions on the back of the box to a tee, the cheese just isn't sending you swooning like you hoped it would? You know what's missing from this equation: It's that golden-hued, near-crisp melt that makes mouths water. But all you see before you is a cheese topper that's adequately melted, maybe, but far from a showstopper. Here is where the broiler is your saving grace, according to Reddit.
What to do? Following the preparation of your frozen pizza according to the directions, simply switch the oven knob to the broil setting, then let that ride for just one or two minutes. You'll be amazed at how that extra bit of intense heat blasting onto the very top of your pizza can absolutely transform your entire pie (especially the cheese), taking it from mere adequacy into restaurant quality territory.
Your beautifully blistered, bubbly, broiled results will now have epically browned cheese, crisped-to-perfection toppings, and more. Broiled browning is a step that also mimics the process taken by restaurants, revealing lightly charred spots that scream authentic pizzeria, not grocery store frozen pizza aisle. Think of the difference this could make, broiling so those pepperoni pieces curl up at the edges — crisp enough to nearly sway even vegetarians on a good day — and those vegetables singe just on the tips. The cheese melts, then turns golden, molten, and messy to the nth degree.
7. Try the grill
This next frozen pizza trick is ideal for when the weather starts to get warm outside — or when you just feel the need to really shake things up for a change. On days and nights like these, take that grocery store pizza outdoors (or even indoors if you are among the elite home chefs who have a grill inside the kitchen). That's right; we are talking about cooking that pie on the grill instead of opting for the everyday oven.
According to Reddit, using the grill method versus the oven is an ingenious way to add a smoky, rich flavor to each slice, while also creating a heartier, crispier texture throughout. Reddit users who support making this switch swear by it, with some insisting it is the only way they prepare their pizza anymore (high praise indeed). As for how exactly to grill a frozen pizza, Reddit offers some helpful advice here, too. The main tips seem to follow most grill session musts, like keeping a close eye on things to prevent burning. Rotating the pizza every so often also made the apt talking points.
Grillers can choose to either set the pizza right on the grill grates, which results in those telltale char marks that many consider a must-have; or place their pie on foil, which provides a bit of a barrier. Regardless of what you prefer, grilling your frozen pizza pie can result in that restaurant quality effect we all aspire to replicate at home.
8. Add fresh cheese
This next frozen pizza suggestion is super simple, but really makes the whole pie shine. Reddit users suggest adding a generous handful (or several) of fresh cheese to up the ante on your store-bought pie. The steps to take are a snap: Once your store-bought pizza is roughly mid-way through its baking minutes, throw on some fresh cheese, be it mozzarella, Parmesan, or whatever other dairy (or non-dairy) delight you prefer. Just one shaking of this smart solution makes a big difference.
Speaking of differences, there is a key one that is noteworthy to many online commenters. It's that extra melt and stretch component that really wows once you bulk up on the cheese part of the recipe. But we say "bulk up" lightly, as you really don't have to go overboard here. Just add enough extra cheese to create a top layer of melty goodness to the mix; that's enough to take that ho-hum frozen pizza to "huzzah". The name of the game here is to add with the intent to elevate and enhance what's already there.
With this step, timing is important. Adding your cheese too early could result in it burning or overcooking, but if you wait too long and add it only at the last minute, that extra cheese could fail to melt entirely, leaving you with chunks that aren't helping the cause at all. But if you follow these instructions, keeping that mid-way mark in mind, the end result will wow.
9. Pre-cook wet veggies
Adding extra vegetables as toppings may seem like a straightforward win, no matter how you slice it — that is, until your store-bought pizza pie becomes a moisture-riddled, watery mess. This is far too often the case, especially when water-rich veggies like mushrooms, onions, spinach, and the like are tossed on. This is because these additional toppings let out all their inner moisture while they bake, which tends to make the middle of your pizza less than ideal (read: wet).
Don't worry, though. There is an excellent solution to this soggy, store-bought pizza saga. According to Reddit, giving those specific vegetables a quick sauté before adding them to the top of your pie makes for a primo fix. This step of cooking veggies in a pan with just a bit of oil aids in literally cooking away much of the excess moisture that would otherwise be left to leak all over the rest of your pizza.
Those who opt for this pre-cooking process can also take advantage of one more chance to add some extra seasoning to their pie. Be it a smidgeon of salt or pepper, or a dash of your preferred spice, sprinkling that in as you sauté sets the stage to send your store-bought pie to the next level.
10. Remember the post-bake drizzle
While many excellent Reddit frozen pizza tips focus on the pre-bake or mid-bake process, this next one is a step that commenters suggest you make after the baking is all said and done. Consider the post-bake drizzle your surefire way to add a quick flourish of something, and that extra flair that really makes it fab.
Surprisingly, hot honey is a favorite drizzle option mentioned online, preferred for the epic sweet-savory play that it brings (with a kick) to everything it touches. And in this case, it's that exact combination that pairs so perfectly with the salty notes that already exist in the sauce and cheeses of store-bought pizzas. Toppings like pepperoni and sausage also sing when met with a hot honey kiss. If all that kick is a bit too much, Redditors also suggest adding a balsamic glaze, as it can bring life and brightness to the table just as well. And of course, olive oil is a tried-and-true drizzle that is known to enhance nearly everything it encounters with its telltale richness and aromatic presence.
Once you've chosen your desired drizzle, just remember that balance can make or break you here. Too much of a drizzle quickly descends into drowning, while not being generous enough with your pour leaves the eater feeling like no addition really happened at all. Hit that sweet spot, and you will be right as rain, and feeling daringly gourmet.
11. Add an egg
While this frozen pizza suggestion may seem a bit wild, bear with us, as more than a few Reddit mentions made us take notice. A smattering of online commenters said that adding an egg is among their go-to tricks for taking a store-bought pizza to restaurant-level dimensions. If you're brave enough to be willing to step out of your comfort zone and embrace this out-of-the-box frozen pizza addition, you just may find that the result is eggs-actly the tremendous topping you never knew you needed.
You can approach this addition in one of two ways, essentially. Some cooks will opt to crack the egg right atop the pizza during the last minutes of its baking. This way, the white can have just enough time to set, yet the yolk will remain just this edge of runny. For those who desire their eggs completely cooked through, prepping the egg separately before placing it atop the fully baked pie would be the way to go.
No matter your preference or approach, not only does adding an egg bring more flavor and dimension to each slice, but it also presents an extra helping of protein that never hurts. While unexpected, to be sure, adding an egg to your next frozen pizza at home could bring a heavenly switch-up that not only impresses your family or guests, but also catapults your regular pie to upscale restaurant quality.