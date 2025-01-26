For Crispy Store-Bought Pizza, Crank Up The Heat
Pizza is one of the most convenient foods, ever. Apart from it being a complete meal in itself, it's also incredibly satisfying and indulgent; That's why it's considered one of the best comfort foods out there. While many of us might prefer a freshly made pizza at a takeaway joint or a restaurant, there's also a case to be made for store-bought frozen pies.
Store-bought pizza is a quick lunch or dinner option when you don't feel like cooking, ordering, or spending the money on takeout. But it doesn't always yield the same result as its freshly baked counterpart. However, with a few creative and technical fixes, there are a lot of ways to elevate your frozen pizza such as adding your own fresh toppings to frozen pies or upgrading to an actual pizza oven. Even better, there is one quick fix to ensure you at least don't get a soggy bottom: Crank the heat up on your oven. If you do this, I can almost guarantee you'll have the same satisfying experience as enjoying your favorite takeout pizza.
High heat gives frozen pizza life
The instructions on store-bought pizza don't do the ingredients any favors because, frankly, the temperatures are all wrong. The box might tell you to cook your pizza in a preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, for 10 to 15 minutes. That's the problem, but don't worry — We have a solution.
If you bake your pizza via the instructions on the package, the result will be limp, soggy, and sad because the heat isn't high enough to create a crispy crust and chewy inside. The extended amount of time and low heat might even let the ingredients seep liquid, leaving you with an unappetizingly moist pizza. The solution? Crank up the heat to 500 degrees Fahrenheit which, in turn, will give your pizza the treatment it deserves.
Restaurants and some home cooks use professional ovens that can reach up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit. Baking the pizza in this high heat for a shorter time will result in a chewier, crispier, and lighter crust without compromising the toppings and interior of the dough. But even following this method in a conventional oven will give you a satisfying meal that won't break the bank. Next time you buy your favorite frozen pizza, try this technique and watch your pies come to life in the comfort of your own kitchen.