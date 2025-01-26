For Crispy Store-Bought Pizza, Crank Up The Heat

Pizza is one of the most convenient foods, ever. Apart from it being a complete meal in itself, it's also incredibly satisfying and indulgent; That's why it's considered one of the best comfort foods out there. While many of us might prefer a freshly made pizza at a takeaway joint or a restaurant, there's also a case to be made for store-bought frozen pies.

Store-bought pizza is a quick lunch or dinner option when you don't feel like cooking, ordering, or spending the money on takeout. But it doesn't always yield the same result as its freshly baked counterpart. However, with a few creative and technical fixes, there are a lot of ways to elevate your frozen pizza such as adding your own fresh toppings to frozen pies or upgrading to an actual pizza oven. Even better, there is one quick fix to ensure you at least don't get a soggy bottom: Crank the heat up on your oven. If you do this, I can almost guarantee you'll have the same satisfying experience as enjoying your favorite takeout pizza.