Give Frozen Pizza A Restaurant-Quality Upgrade With One Appliance

As much as we love the convenience of frozen pizza, let's be real — no matter what it claims, it never tastes the same as a steaming-hot pie from one of your favorite pizza chains. The good news is that there's a cheat code for making your frozen pizzas taste as close to delivery as possible. Enter: the pizza oven. With the recent proliferation of at-home pizza ovens — which range from sleek counter-top models to large outdoor apparatuses – you don't have to buy a Domino's franchise or even leave your house to add that "just delivered" taste to your frozen pizza.

Where frozen pizza wins in price and convenience, it fails in texture. It's either kind of mushy or burnt to smithereens (I'm convinced there's no in between). The reason restaurant-prepared pizza tastes so much better is because it's cooked in a pizza oven that reaches a much higher heat than what you have in your kitchen (think: 900°F degrees compared to 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit of a conventional oven). This fast and high cooking method is what gives restaurant pizza the perfect combination of crisp edges and melted cheese while still having a soft, chewy crust.

At home pizza ovens come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you choose an indoor electric pizza oven, an outdoor gas-powered device, a wood-powered oven or one that combines elements of each, the way the oven works is similar: it cooks restaurant-worthy pizza at a heat that simply isn't possible with a regular oven. And yes, it works on frozen pizza, provided you use the correct cooking settings.