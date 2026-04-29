The 12 Best New Snacks Of 2026 (So Far), According To Reviews
Okay, so we all know there are some snacks that make their way into our pantry that can never be replaced. Whether it be a favorite bag of chips, a pack of classic cookies, or even a simple box of crackers, we all have our go-to grabs for when cravings strike.
Still, as most of us can agree, too much of a good thing isn't a good thing at all, and, because of that, there are times when switching up our normal snack routine ends up being just what the doctor ordered. Thankfully, there have been many hot new snack releases so far in 2026 that not only taste just as good as the classics, but in some cases, maybe even better.
Intrigued? You should be. In the upcoming post, we're uncovering some of the tastiest, most crave-worthy snacks released in 2026 that we believe should totally end up in your cart on your next shopping trip. Join us as we walk you through the top 12 best snack releases of 2026 so far.
1. Goldfish Seasoned Pretzels
Think Goldfish are reserved only for kid lunch boxes? Think again. The cheese-endowed snack has been revamped as the brand recently released an innovative new way to enjoy these bite-sized favorites. In January 2026, Goldfish hit shelves in pretzel form doused in two flavors: Hot Buffalo and Honey Mustard. Fans of the snack insist that the intriguing new release is indeed worth the buy, with the Goldfish Honey Mustard flavor seeming to be one of the most beloved of them all.
"I bought them both but have only tried honey mustard so far," a commenter on Reddit shares. "It's very powerful and yummy. Almost ate the whole bag in a day." Other reviewers chime in with rave reviews for Goldfish Pretzel Hot Buffalo as well, with one customer on the Target website stating, "These are amazing! I'm already obsessed with pretzel Goldfish, and the buffalo flavor takes them to a whole new level."
So, just how long will Goldfish Seasoned Pretzels in Honey Mustard and Hot Buffalo stick around? We've recently spotted them at a couple local marts in our area, though the brand doesn't seem to have indicated how long we'll be able to enjoy this flavorful new snack. Bottom line? Get them while you can.
2. Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dill Pickle Puffs
Released early 2026, Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dill Pickle Puffs follow on the heels of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dill Pickle Crunchy which hit shelves a year earlier. According to Cheetos, Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dill Pickle Crunchy became the fastest-selling limited-time-only option the brand ever released, and as a result of its unprecedented success and has now become a permanent addition to the Cheetos lineup.
Because Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dill Pickle Puffs are a fun and tasty spin on the dill pickle original, it comes as no surprise that devotees were thrilled about their release. The puffs are made without artificial flavors or colors, and fans can't stop talking about how amazing Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dill Pickle Puffs taste — though the eclectic flavor profile may prove an acquired taste for some. "These are fire," a Reddit reviewer proclaims. "Way better than the original-shaped spicy pickle Cheetos!" Another happy Walmart customer confirms that Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dill Pickle Puffs are indeed worth the hype, stating that they don't usually leave reviews, "but these were so delicious. The texture, crunch, and fluffiness from the puff made the flavor so much more. I would definitely recommend these to anybody."
As far as heat is concerned, expect Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dill Pickle Puffs to be spicy but not unbearably so. One fan of the snack describes its taste as similar to spicy hot pickle juice — take that for what you will.
3. S'moreos
Ah, Oreo. The brand is always pumping out something delicious, it seems. From its previously released sweet and salty Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Oreos to its limited-edition Post Malone Collab featuring a first-of-its-kind creme, we're almost convinced the classic cookie company can do no wrong.
That said, there are many customers out there who believe there's one flavor that takes the cake — err — cookie, as far as flavor goes. S'moreos has the cookie category locked down, with many proclaiming it to be Oreo's best limited-time-only flavor to date. "These are way better than I thought they would be," a fan states on the Walmart site. "Tastes exactly like a s'more! 100% recommend!" There's even a Reddit thread dedicated to S'moreos, where you can find dozens of commenters sharing their undying love for the summer-inspired dunkable snack — talk about a crave-worthy success.
So, what makes S'moreos so darn irresistible? According to its description, the cookie features a dual marshmallow and chocolate cream filling encompassed by graham cracker-flavored cookie wafers. Though S'moreos made quite a splash with devotees, you shouldn't expect them to stay on shelves long. Despite their intermittent reemergence over the years, s'mores flavored Oreos aren't yet a permanent addition, and thus, will eventually fade into a distant memory. Who knows when, or if, they'll ever return?
4. Milano Mango Cookies
Milano Mango White Chocolate Cookies have drawn all kinds of "ohhs" and "ahhs" from the crowd, despite being an arguably more unusual flavor mashup. Released January 2026, Milano Mango White Chocolate Cookies hit shelves alongside a variety of new Chessman flavors from the same brand. Milano Mango White Chocolate Cookies come as a welcome addition to Milano's pre-existing white chocolate line, which includes the likes of lemon white chocolate, strawberry white chocolate, and other utterly scrumptious flavors.
Milano Mango White Chocolate Cookies feature a white chocolate filling that's cradled between two elegantly flavored mango cookies. The snack has received glowing reviews, with one reviewer saying they're an absolute 10/10: "The mango flavor is smooth, not too overpowering, and that white chocolate just melts in your mouth," the reviewer states on Threads. "It's giving tropical dessert vibes FOR REAL. I got these from Target, and I'm not even gonna lie ... this might be one of the BEST cookies I've had in 2026 so far." Impressive, right?
5. Gluten-Free Cheez-Its
As gluten-free snack fans ourselves, the release of Gluten-Free Cheez-Its is a dream come true. It isn't surprising, then, that when fans caught wind that the wheatless version of this classic, nostalgic snack was on the horizon for 2026, they took to social media in a total and utter frenzy. "Cheez-Its were the single hardest and saddest foods for me to give up when I got diagnosed with celiac," an excited fan on Instagram shares. "This news is enough to renew my will to live!"
Thing is, Gluten-Free Cheez-Its aren't your typical subpar wheatless replacement of the original — it's much more. You see, Gluten-Free Cheez-Its are one of the few snacks that actually taste better without the wheat. Don't believe us? Review after review insists Gluten-Free Cheez-Its are the real deal; customers indicate that the snack packs a deliciously light and airy crunch that somehow tastes less processed than the classic version.
"These new crackers are ones that any snacker could and will enjoy," an in-house reviewer for The Takeout states. "Heck, put a bowl of these gluten-free ones out at a party, and no one would probably be the wiser. You'd be wise to leave your preconceived notions and give these new guys a try."
6. Ritz Drizzled Flavored Minis
Technically released in December of 2025, we simply had to include Ritz Drizzle Mini Crackers in our list of best snacks of 2026. Available in both chocolate and caramel, these miniature discs feature a sweet, salty flavor that only a Ritz could pull off. "Ritz Drizzled Caramel Flavored Minis are the perfect snack to hit that sweet and savory craving," states a happy Walmart customer. "Coated with caramel at the bottom, you get a balanced bite in every cracker. The cracker is your typical buttery and crunchy Ritz crackers, just now topped with a delicious coating of caramel. 100% recommend!"
Fans of the Ritz Drizzled Chocolate Flavored Minis have equally great remarks, as glowing remarks come one after another. "These mini crackers are so satisfying to eat," wrote another Walmart customer. "They are dipped in fudge but still a little salty, which for me is perfect [...] In fact, I'm having a little snack right now [...] I can't stop eating them."
Just remember that Ritz Drizzled Flavored Minis are indeed called mini for a reason — these bite-sized snacks are much smaller than the original. But as fans can attest, their flavor still manages to pack a big punch.
7. Tate's Key Lime Pie Cookies
If you're looking for a crunchy, sweet, citrusy treat to enjoy in 2026, look no further than Tate's Key Lime Pie cookies. This snack has fans salivating over its shockingly good taste, a flavor to which some have likened to sunshine in your mouth. One Walmart customer says they are a new favorite: "Hands down the best. So crispy and tasty, can't eat just one! Just wish the size of that bag was bigger, but the cookies are freshly packaged. Didn't cause any type of unpleasant aftertaste. Will buy again for sure."
Another Walmart customer insists Tate's Key Lime Pie cookies look and smell just like the real thing, stating, "Smells really good, just like the pie. Perfect tartness and sweetness, very balanced. Thankful that it's on the softer side, so it's easier to chew. Tastes absolutely delicious. I hate that it's only a limited edition cookie." Enough said!
Tate's Key Lime Pie cookies were released in late March, and as of the time of writing, we're still seeing them in select markets. Whether or not they'll stick around is yet to be seen — as a part of Tate's spring lineup (accompanied by the equally popular Tate's Limited Edition Blueberry Cookies), they're bound to leave the grocery store scene, eventually. Perhaps stock up while you can if you want to get in on this uniquely flavored snack in 2026.
8. Doritos Protein Chips
Protein isn't something most of us associate with tortilla chips, but alas, here we are. If you've been attuned to the snack scene lately, you've probably noticed protein making its way into several unsuspecting familiar food grabs. We personally loved the new protein-packed Kraft Mac and cheese, but are protein-infused Doritos just as good? According to fans, they're all that and a bag of chips — and more.
Doritos Protein Chips come in two flavors: nacho cheese and sweet tangy BBQ. Customers insist that though they get a little mushy in your mouth, it isn't anything unlike most chips containing added protein, and, overall, pack really good flavor. "These are great," a happy Walmart customer shares. "Flavor is the same as regular Doritos, crunch is good, packed with protein. Love them. Hope they keep making these."
As of the time of writing, Doritos protein chips were still on store shelves, although we're not entirely sure how much longer they'll stay there. The moral of the story? Get your hands on these if adding more protein, and powdered cheese deliciousness, to your diet is a priority this 2026 year.
9. Lay's Flavor Swap Chips
Can't decide which bag of chips to stow in your cart this week? No worries, new Lay's Flavor Swap Chips have you covered. Like so many other snack releases this year, this fresh new grab is quite the anomaly, which, we think, only adds to its charm.
Lay's Flavor Swap Chips were released in March of 2026 and feature a blend of two of your favorite chip flavors in each bag to deliver the best of both worlds in every single bite. Take your pick from a trio of swapped flavors: Doritos Cool Ranch on Ruffles, Lay's Sweet Southern Heat Barbecue on Cheetos, or Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream on Doritos. And though nearly every flavor receives high marks from adoring fans, it's the Lay's Sweet Southern Heat Barbecue on Cheetos that, apparently, shows off the best taste.
"The Cheetos Sweet Southern Heat BBQ is my favorite from the lineup," states a Reddit reviewer. "The BBQ flavor comes through so nicely and is paired well with the texture of Cheetos. There's a very slight heat, and that BBQ flavor and sweetness pulls it all together. If I could only get only one out of all 3 flavors again or choose one to stay permanently, it'd be this one." Yum!
10. Smash Kitchen Tortilla Chips
A brand founded by actor Glen Powell in 2025, Smash Kitchen is pumping out tasty pantry staples for everyone to enjoy. In addition to grocery essentials like mayo, ketchup, and mustard, the brand released its 2026 rendition of tortilla chips recently at Walmart, which, for the most part, have received rave reviews.
"These Smash Kitchen Chile Lime Tortilla chips are to die for," one Walmart patron insists. "They are so delicious! [They are] jam-packed with flavor, [have] an excellent crunch to them, and most importantly, the ingredients are clean. Will absolutely be buying these."
Smash Kitchen tortilla chips come in a variety of flavors, including chile lime, nacho cheese, and plain yellow corn. Flavor-wise, expect Smash Kitchen Chile Lime to be quite heavy on the citrus, while the nacho cheese variety nails the classic crunchy taste of Doritos — yet with minimal ingredients and, if possible, even better flavor. As for the plain yellow tortilla chips, fans love their crispy texture and perfect saltiness — thus, for only around $3.77 per bag at our local mart, Smash Kitchen organic tortilla chips are certainly worth checking out.
11. King Krumb Spring Bakery Cookies
Move over Crumbl, there's a new cookie brand in town that's cheaper, more accessible, and according to devotees, just as tasty. King Krumb is the Walmart-branded dupe that has essentially dethroned Crumbl according to fans, and its spring flavor lineup is no different. "This cookie is thick, hearty, and generously mixed up with a graham cracker crumble and the most real blueberries we've ever tasted in a grocery store baked good," notes a member of our staff in the linked review. "Topped with a zigzag drizzle of icing, this King Crumb cookie feels like a comforting hug on your worst day."
Other customers concur, stating that the 2026 King Krumb Spring Bakery Cookies prove an even better snack when warmed. "I looooove lemon and blueberry flavored things, so I was really excited to try these! They didn't disappoint!" wrote one Walmart customer. "I've said it once, but I'll say it again: it's absolutely worth taking the time to heat all these King Krumb cookies up in the air fryer. I do mine for about 10 minutes at 400 degrees, but of course, you can do whatever works for you!"
As for how long you can expect to see these cookies at Walmart, well, like so many other 2026 snack releases on the list, time is of the essence. Given that King Krumb Spring Bakery Cookies are seasonal grabs, you shouldn't expect to see them on shelves long — get 'em while you can if they sound like something you want to try.
12. Stuf of Doom Oreos
Stuf of Doom Oreo Cookies might not seem enticing according to their title, but believe us, they're one of the most unsuspectingly delicious snack releases of 2026. Not only will these Marvel-inspired cookies turn your tongue a pukey shade of green, they'll also leave you wanting more, which is something we can only assume was a part of Dr. Doom's wicked plan to begin with.
Stuf of Doom Oreo cookies, which are part of a series of new Marvel-inspired Oreo cookies, feature a crunchy chocolate outer shell atop a decadently dark toasted marshmallow middle. The flavor is incredibly delicious, but don't just take our word for it — customers agree, these Stuf of Doom Oreo cookies are pretty darn amazing. "This is sooo tasty and one of my favorite Oreo editions so far," gushes a fan on the Walmart site. "That chocolate graham and toasted marshmallow creme center is sooo good! Also, I love that it's vegan! I made the most yummy dairy-free chocolate cake with them."
As of the time of publication, Stuf of Doom Cookies were still on store shelves. But be warned: Despite being advertised as having color-changing filling, we found that Stuf of Doom Oreos will only turn your tongue colors — not the creme.
Methodology
Based on a combination of positive customer reviews on retail websites, social media, online forums such as Reddit, and our own experience and reviews, the 12 best snacks of 2026 so far are listed in no particular order. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some items featured on the list may have been released late 2025, but gained major popularity in 2026.
Though many items featured in the post are still on store shelves, some may no longer be in circulation. Lastly, this list is in no way exhaustive — we're certain that plenty of other great new 2026 snack releases are on the way!