The 12 Best New Snacks Of 2026 (So Far), According To Reviews

Okay, so we all know there are some snacks that make their way into our pantry that can never be replaced. Whether it be a favorite bag of chips, a pack of classic cookies, or even a simple box of crackers, we all have our go-to grabs for when cravings strike.

Still, as most of us can agree, too much of a good thing isn't a good thing at all, and, because of that, there are times when switching up our normal snack routine ends up being just what the doctor ordered. Thankfully, there have been many hot new snack releases so far in 2026 that not only taste just as good as the classics, but in some cases, maybe even better.

Intrigued? You should be. In the upcoming post, we're uncovering some of the tastiest, most crave-worthy snacks released in 2026 that we believe should totally end up in your cart on your next shopping trip. Join us as we walk you through the top 12 best snack releases of 2026 so far.