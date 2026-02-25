Lay's Flavor Swap Chips Review: Cheetos, Ruffles, And Doritos Pull Off A Smashing Switcheroo

Frito-Lay has a long history of pushing boundaries with its limited-edition flavors. Take Lay's international flavors, for example. Some of these special varieties become instant fan favorites (Bacon Grilled Cheese), while others spark revolt and debate (Cappuccino). I'm here to tell you the latest Lay's Flavor Swap may be the brand's most sensible flavor stunt yet. This Freaky Friday-style exchange puts Doritos Cool Ranch seasoning on Ruffles ridges, Lay's Sweet Southern BBQ on crunchy Cheetos, and Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream on those iconic Doritos triangles.

Okay, the concept is a little brain-bending — but certainly not polarizing. These "new" snacks aren't just random flavor experiments; they mix and match tastes and textures we've loved and craved for years. Believe me, kids of the '80s remember when plain old potato chips were replaced with the blue Doritos bag.

Because it's 2026, lunchroom chatter has now been replaced by social media buzz. Each Flavor Swap launch features an "online tastemaker" collaboration with the influence of Madison Beer, IShowSpeed, and Dude Perfect. But the real hook here is super simple: familiar tastes on the "wrong" chips. We tried all three bags of Lay's Flavor Swaps to see how our taste buds negotiated the disconnect.