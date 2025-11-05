The Nostalgic TV Dinners Only Gen X Kids Will Remember

Generation X, situated between the prosperous Baby Boomers and downwardly mobile millennials, is a curious generation indeed. Due to coming of age at a time when both parents often worked for a living, they were frequently left to their own devices after school, earning the nickname "the Latchkey Generation". They enjoyed technological advances like home computers and cultural institutions like MTV. Also, for some reason, they're really proud of having drunk from garden hoses. And tons of pop culture these days, from "Stranger Things" to "Star Wars," are desperate to evoke Gen X nostalgia. To which we humbly suggest: maybe try reviving Libbyland TV Dinners for a tie-in, like "Stranger Things" did with New Coke. We'll take a million-dollar consulting check, thank you very much.

Granted, you probably won't find many middle-aged Gen X-ers willing to chow down on Libbyland TV dinners these days. They were designed specifically for kids in the early 1970s, a time when the marketers of America were coming up with all sorts of ways to sell food of dubious nutritional value to our nation's children. The idea was that, by eating from every square on the tray (even those yucky vegetables — blech!), kids would be greeted by cartoon animals embossed on the bottom of each compartment. These days, you can practically get "CocoMelon" livestreamed directly into your child's visual cortex, so the gimmick may seem underwhelming to modern eyes, but it served Libby well enough for a while.