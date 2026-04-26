Every KFC Side Dish, Ranked From Worst To Best

It's a universal truth that side dishes are just as important as the main meal. The right sides can either make your meal soar or drag it down into the depths of disappointment. This is especially true with fast food restaurants. Are the fries crispy enough? What's the bread sitch? Is the mac and cheese creamy and flavorful? Building a fast food meal is an art form, and the side dishes are an integral part of the canvas. Personally, I usually like the sides more than the main attraction and have definitely skipped it at times. Sometimes, making a full-fledged meal of multiple sides instead is just what you need. No regrets.

KFC is no newbie to the fast food scene. It has been churning out buckets of crispy fried chicken for decades. The Colonel's original recipe chicken has been drawing in enthusiasts for years, but it's not the only superstar. The side dishes at KFC have a long history, and the consistency of the usual suspects on the menu is a testament to the whole "if it's not broke, don't fix it" mantra. I also learned that you can hack the KFC side menu and add a single piece of chicken to any order. I fully immersed myself into the KFC sides menu to provide you with a detailed review of every single one on the menu. There's good and bad news about the lineup, and I ranked all of them from worst to best.