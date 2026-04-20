Easily Upgrade Instant Mashed Potatoes With More Of The Star Ingredient

While it's safe to say not all instant mashed potato brands are created equal, this easy-to-make version of the delicious side dish generally deserves much more love than it gets. One of the many underrated aspects of instant mashed potatoes is its versatility. Not only can the instant dish be great all on its own, but it can be made even better with the help of additional ingredients not featured in the directions — notably, canned potatoes. We spoke with George Ryle, the in-house chef at Swaledale Butchers, about the feasibility of using canned potatoes to further improve instant mashed potatoes and he agreed it can yield great results. "Canned potatoes can help instant mash feel a bit more like the real thing," Ryle explained. "They add body, a bit more potato flavor, and a texture that feels less uniform, which is often what gives instant mash away."

In the same sense that potato flakes can thicken homemade mashed potatoes and improve their texture, canned potatoes provide a chunkier mouthfeel that instant potatoes otherwise lack. Although canned potatoes carry a certain stigma with them as one of the canned vegetables chefs recommend avoiding (in large part due to their diminished nutritional value), they're worth giving a shot in instant mashed potatoes due, in part, to their convenience. Convenience is already the biggest selling point of instant mashed potatoes, so the pairing just makes sense.