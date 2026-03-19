13 Instant Mashed Potato Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best
Imagine you have a big pot of potatoes on the stove, billowing hot steam. You drain them and place them in a large bowl. With a little elbow grease and a few added ingredients, you can start mashing them, making the perfect side dish. But maybe there is another way?
With the invention of instant potatoes, that job can get a whole lot easier. The only question is whether or not instant potatoes deliver the same flavor and texture as their non-instant counterpart. The instant variety can be hit-or-miss. Sometimes the flavor is there, but the texture isn't, and vice versa. But be warned: The amount of sodium in some of these products after preparation can skyrocket.
Salt content aside, the true test is how well instant mashed potatoes come close to mimicking homemade. They probably will never taste like our grandmother's, but in a pinch, they are a useful pantry staple for a busy household. In my experience, the best mashed potatoes stick to my ribs, filling me up while giving me a metaphorical warm hug. Determined to find instant mashed potatoes capable of such a feat, I taste-tested multiple brands to see how they stack up against their homemade counterparts.
Methodology
I'm a potato head, I love them as much as Sam I Am loves his colorful breakfast. I can eat them in any form; my favorite is mashed with butter, chives, and sour cream. I was ecstatic to get this assignment to rank instant mashed potatoes because, while I enjoy the vegetable, I prefer it in its natural form, so I haven't really delved into the dehydrated potato market.
Imagine my surprise to discover that there are a variety of flavors on offer, ranging from the plain to the piquant. For this ranking, I went shopping at a few different local grocery stores, including Walmart, Aldi, and Sprouts. I chose flavors where nothing was added, to more flavorful options. Some used milk as a base, others used hot water. I only prepared half of the instant potatoes that were sold in packets and a cup of the ones in a box. I followed the directions to scale the recipe, making a ratio adjustment.
Each product is ranked according to how much it tasted like actual potatoes and its texture. I also took into account sodium levels. Some of the results surprised me in both good and bad ways. But overall, most of the products featured in this ranking would suffice in a pinch.
13. Idahoan Ranch Mashed Potatoes
Ranch flavoring doesn't belong in everything. It certainly doesn't belong in mashed potatoes, in my opinion. Idahoan did it anyway, and the results are borderline inedible. It's a concept that seems tasty, but in reality, it's like eating a liquified, pasty salad.
I love ranch. It's my go-to salad dressing, and it's even good as a dry rub on chicken, but blending it into mashed potatoes is an experiment gone wrong. In typical Idahoan form, these potatoes are easy to make and fluff up pretty well. But the problem isn't in the texture, it's in the taste.
Upon my initial bite, I could smell the ranch flavoring. It was slightly tangy, with that familiar fermented aroma. That's great for a cold dish, but warm, it was off-putting. In my opinion, the only potatoes on which ranch belongs are chips. Idahoan Mashed Potatoes seasoned with Hidden Valley Ranch have 540 milligrams of sodium, which is nearly 25% of your daily recommended intake. Personally, I think there are better ways to get your salt fix.
12. Idahoan +Protein Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
While the addition of protein seems like a great idea, studies have shown that you can have too much of a good thing. The Idahoan +Protein Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes only contain 6 grams of protein per serving, with four servings per 4.8-ounce pouch, so it's not too bad. Also, keep in mind the 590 milligrams of sodium.
I whipped these up quickly and, intrigued by the novelty, I was excited to try them. After adding them to boiling water, they worked up very nicely, looking like proper mashed potatoes. The consistency was there, and they smelled appetizing, with the roasted garlic coming through pleasantly. I felt like this was going to be a good taste test. It was not.
Although the presentation was nice, the flavor wasn't. The best way to describe it is that the aftertaste hits first. It was a sharp tang, an acidic smack, that was intrusive. It's not something I was expecting, and I can't imagine this being part of a family meal. I'm not sure if the added protein made it so unappetizing, but I feel like it might have been a contributing factor, since other instant mashed potatoes I've tried didn't have the same effect. These might be great for people who want to work extra protein into their diets, but for the rest of us, it's just outright unappetizing.
11. Idahoan Smokey Cheese & Bacon Mashed Potatoes
Sometimes a product doesn't need to dress itself up to be more appealing to a consumer. In fact, it might be a detriment to the brand if it's not executed well enough. It brings to mind the old adage, "less is more." In the case of Idahoan Smokey Cheese & Bacon Mashed Potatoes — which contain 470 milligrams of sodium, so slightly less than many other entries on this list — that advice might be worth heeding.
It's not that I didn't like the flavor. It's just that, to me, it makes no sense given that it's a side dish. The entrée should do all the heavy lifting. On their own, this Idahoan offering is like junk food disguised as a side dish. In concept, it sounds good, but the thought of eating these next to a sirloin steak or roasted chicken feels like overkill. These reconstitute very well as long as you let them sit for more than the recommended one-minute resting period. The trick with instant mashed potatoes is to serve them while they are still hot. Otherwise, they absorb all the moisture and turn into a dough ball.
The flavor is pretty strong, with the taste of Gouda being the top note. The bacon flavor hits on the back end. Again, it's not bad, but it's too overpowering to be paired with a main dish. I recommend making Idahoan Smokey Cheese & Bacon Mashed Potatoes as a snack or using the mashed potatoes to make a fried appetizer.
10. Great Value Microwavable Buttery Flavored Mashed Potato
Some people might cringe when they read the words "Great Value," but some think Great Value items taste just as good as brand-name products. Bad news for them in this case. These convenient little cups might be perfect for camping or staying at an Airbnb where you don't want to do too much cleaning on exit day. In theory, at least. Sadly, the reality is that you may want to take the extra effort and make mashed potatoes from scratch rather than serve these to your friends or family.
Swapping convenience for flavor is what you're in for when you serve the Microwavable Great Value Buttery Flavored Mashed Potato. First, the good news: preparation is very easy. Just add water to the fill line and pop it in the microwave for about a minute, stir, and let it stand. The latter is the important part — that's when it will thicken to achieve that dense mashed potato consistency.
However, even after they rest, these instant mashed potatoes have a noticeable gritty texture. The buttery taste is subtle and quite artificial. While these instant mashed potatoes are great for travel, you might want to just head to a fast food place to pick up some sides in lieu of practicality. They also contain 680 milligrams of sodium, aka 30% of your daily recommended intake, which makes them significantly saltier than some other options.
9. Hungry Jack Mashed Potatoes
Probably most well-known for its pancake mix, Hungry Jack is also a brand of instant mashed potatoes. This is another brand that can be modified to your liking; you just add the milk and butter. Prepared, they only contain 380 milligrams of sodium. This is perfect for adjusting just how much seasoning you want to incorporate.
I enjoy these basic kinds of options. I have high blood pressure, and the fact that I can adjust my pinches of salt and pats of butter is particularly convenient. Using the instructions on the box, I prepared the flakes. They turned out buttery soft, smooth in both outside texture and mouthfeel. One thing to note is that you have to make sure that while adding the hot milk, the flakes soak up all the liquid. Sometimes a sawdust-like consistency can form in the pot, but this is nothing a little added milk or a vigorous stir won't fix.
8. Idahoan Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Although I am not a fan of adding unnecessary flavors to instant foods that you can modify yourself, the Idahoan Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes were a nice surprise. They are somewhat heavy in sodium, with 570 milligrams per serving. If you're willing to reduce salt in other areas of your meal, these might make a great companion.
The consistency is the key. You will want to adjust the flakes-to-water ratio at first. Keep mixing in flakes until they are the right texture. I found that I had to fine-tune the process for these in order to make them palatable.
The four cheeses are cheddar, blue, Romano, and Parmesan. I found that they all blended together. Not one, not even the blue cheese, was discernible from the rest. But at least the final product was flavorful. This is a good-tasting side dish that might not elevate your meal, but it's a fun trimming.
7. Amazon Grocery Instant Mashed Potatoes
Amazon is great for shipping costs, but how does it fare in the instant mashed potato market? Actually, pretty good. The Amazon Grocery Instant Mashed Potatoes are perfect for sprucing up by adding your own ingredients. You start with the flakes, which only have 230 milligrams of sodium per prepared portion. That means it's your culinary sandbox; you can add or avoid salt altogether, especially if you have someone in your family with special dietary needs.
These are also made with hot milk. You could probably use water if you wanted, but it might not taste very good. I prepared these using the box instructions, adding milk, butter, and salt. The result wasn't that bad. Admittedly, they in no way taste like potatoes; they are more starchy than savory. However, depending on the amount of salt and butter you add, it's not a bad substitute. The milk as a base definitely makes this a creamier alternative.
They also stay smooth after being out in the open for a while. They will seize up after too long on the plate, becoming a bit mealy.
6. Betty Crocker Creamy Butter Mashed Potatoes
Betty Crocker has been around for over 100 years. Deemed "The First Lady of Food," she wasn't an actual woman. Instead, Betty Crocker was a fictional brand mascot. So, it would stand to reason that with that kind of history, the products with her name on the label would rise above standard-issue pantry products. And it pleases me to say that, for this particular taste test, she does.
Betty Crocker's Creamy Butter Mashed Potatoes — which contain a whopping 690 milligrams of sodium per serving — are delicious on their own. I can imagine adding gravy or even sour cream might make them better. They whipped up into a nice consistency, and as they rested, they got firmer, mimicking a nice bowl of grandma's handmade mashed taters.
The taste is there, too. The one bad thing I can say is that the first bite tastes a little like buttery oatmeal, but as the savoriness develops, your tongue is easily duped into thinking these might be made from scratch. They aren't going to replace your tried-and-true home recipe, but in a pinch, Betty Crocker can give you a helping hand without the elbow grease.
5. Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
The problem with buttery flavoring is that it can often overtake the main flavor profile, which in this case is "100% Idaho potatoes." Idaho is America's famous potato capital, growing spuds with a rich, earthy taste. They tend to be bolder in flavor thanks to their soil, irrigation, and climate. Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes, with a moderate 460 milligrams of sodium, almost hit the mark as far as that region-specific potato flavor. Almost.
Their consistency is great initially, but like a lot of instant potatoes, the longer the potatoes sit, the denser they become, turning into a gummy clump. That means time is of the essence from stove to table. You want to serve some instant potatoes as quickly as possible before they become a stodgy pap.
Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes are very butter-forward. It's on the label, after all, so it's expected. But even though it's made with real butter, it still has a synthetic taste. It's a little overwhelming compared to the potatoes' flavor and takes away some of their nuttiness. Overall, these are a passable alternative to the real thing, but if you are going to go that route, just get some unflavored instant mashed potatoes and add your own butter.
4. Idahoan Original Mashed Potatoes
What a surprise these basic instant mashed potato flakes were. A part of the "add milk, butter, and salt" group, Idahoan Original Mashed Potatoes — which contain 370 milligrams of sodium prepared — hit the sweet spot between re-hydrated food and flavor. This is the best of the do-it-yourself spuds in a box, in my opinion.
Mashed potatoes, as a side dish, are supposed to bring some heartiness to the entrée — a carb hit that can both fill your belly and absorb any juices the entrée has left behind. And if you're serving a spicier meal, mashed potatoes can soften the heat a little bit.
Idahoan Original Mashed Potatoes understand the assignment as they say, and whipped up very nicely. They absorbed the milk and butter without any of that dehydrated, sawdust-esque residue that can be missed during stirring. Unlike some other popular brands in this group, you can taste the potatoes. That comforting flavor comes through from the beginning. They also whip up very nicely. While the goal isn't to make them airy, they become nicely textured and don't solidify in the cold as quickly as some other choices.
3. Oh Puree! Buttery Mashed Potatoes
Sprouts Farmers Market has a reputation for being a health-oriented grocery store, so you would expect that its instant mashed potatoes would hit different than other commercial brands. In short, they do. They achieve that perfect butter-to-potato flavor ratio. The Oh Puree! Mashed Potatoes, Buttery sits at a respectable 360 milligrams of sodium and are available at Sprouts, containing Idaho Potatoes, nonfat dry milk, sea salt, butter, and natural flavors.
While the "natural flavors" sound a bit questionable, the rest indicates what you're going to get in terms of flavor profile. This one has a creamy consistency that thickens over time, giving it a more homemade texture. The great thing about instant mashed potatoes is not only their convenience but also their versatility. You can use them as a blank canvas and add your own ingredients to adjust the flavors to your liking. These Oh Puree! instant mashed potatoes might be one of the best products to customize and make your own.
2. Idahoan Baby Reds
The first thing you might notice when preparing the Idahoan Baby Reds Mashed Potatoes is that the powder comes out of the bag in clumps. There are literal bits of dehydrated red potatoes — one of the many types of potatoes out there — inside the pouch, but don't worry, they are supposed to be there.
And to be honest, it gives these potatoes some homemade flair. Instant mashed potatoes have many virtues, one of which is their portability, meaning you can take them on a camping trip or a solo hike for a quick snack. These Baby Reds were delicious and could probably be eaten on their own. But why limit yourself? As a side dish, Idahoan Baby Reds Mashed Potatoes will likely pair well with any protein and vegetable. With 400 milligrams of sodium, they're also slightly lighter on the salt front than some other instant mashed potatoes.
These have that red baby-potato flavor: light and earthy, almost sweet. And the little bits of red skins in the mix are a nice touch. If you're cutting culinary corners for a family meal, the Idahoan Baby Red Instant Mashed Potatoes are a reliable helper.
1. Chef's Cupboard Mashed Potatoes Buttery
Aldi has gained a glowing reputation for selling inexpensive groceries without the name-brand prices. It's best known for its private label offerings. So far, I have had no complaints about the grocery chain's products; it has been a pleasant experience. But how do their instant mashed potatoes compare to commercial brands? Surprisingly well. In fact, its instant mashed potatoes from Chef's Cupboard are some of the best I've ever tasted.
They work up incredibly smooth and creamy. When you let them stand for the recommended minute, they get a little thicker, but still retain that satin consistency and never reduce into a thick, clumpy paste like some other brands.
Flavor-wise, these instant mashed potatoes are delicious. The butter flavoring doesn't taste artificial, and it doesn't overpower the flavor of the potato. What you get is a smooth bite that feels good on the tongue. With 450 milligrams of sodium, they also don't err too far into ultra-salty territory. I wouldn't be embarrassed to serve these as a side at a dinner party, and that's the highest praise instant mashed potatoes can receive.