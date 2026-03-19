13 Instant Mashed Potato Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

Imagine you have a big pot of potatoes on the stove, billowing hot steam. You drain them and place them in a large bowl. With a little elbow grease and a few added ingredients, you can start mashing them, making the perfect side dish. But maybe there is another way?

With the invention of instant potatoes, that job can get a whole lot easier. The only question is whether or not instant potatoes deliver the same flavor and texture as their non-instant counterpart. The instant variety can be hit-or-miss. Sometimes the flavor is there, but the texture isn't, and vice versa. But be warned: The amount of sodium in some of these products after preparation can skyrocket.

Salt content aside, the true test is how well instant mashed potatoes come close to mimicking homemade. They probably will never taste like our grandmother's, but in a pinch, they are a useful pantry staple for a busy household. In my experience, the best mashed potatoes stick to my ribs, filling me up while giving me a metaphorical warm hug. Determined to find instant mashed potatoes capable of such a feat, I taste-tested multiple brands to see how they stack up against their homemade counterparts.