14 Unique Tacos In Austin You Need To Try

I recently visited Austin, Texas, for the first time and was thrilled with the amount of tacos available — birria tacos, breakfast tacos, barbacoa tacos, carnitas tacos, tacos al pastor, discada tacos cooked in a tractor plow disc, and many more. A Yelp search for "tacos near me" yielded more results than I could eat in three days. I had my fill of regular chicken, beef, and veggie street tacos, but I'm a sucker for bizarre reinterpretations, flavor mashups, unexpected ingredients, and visually striking presentations. I got suggestions from reviewers, bloggers, and local foodies for some wildly creative tacos in Austin, and I sampled as many as I could while I was there, but I just didn't get to them all. So for some of them, I had to take their word for it.

So while you'll want to stop at every taco truck in Austin — and you really should eat as many as possible while you're there — I suggest saving some room for the tacos you can only find in Austin. These 14 unique tacos will open up a whole new world of possibilities for what you can serve in a tortilla.