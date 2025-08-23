This Is The Only Appropriate Cheese To Pair With Your Fish Tacos

When you think about the great, big, delicious world of tacos, you might assume most are topped with cheese; but the truth is, many are cheese-free. Traditional Mexican street tacos, pineapple-flavored al pastor, barbacoa, and carnitas tacos are often garnished with onions, cilantro, and salsa. The same is largely true for fish tacos, which typically pair grilled or fried fish with a tangy white sauce, some onion, cilantro, and shredded cabbage or slaw. This doesn't necessarily mean you can't put cheese on a fish taco. On the contrary, it can be plenty tasty. That being said, the type of cheese you use definitely matters.

The Takeout spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, regarding the matter. When it comes to fish tacos, turns out Cotija is her go-to cheese. "Cotija is excellent with fish and seafood," she said. "It's salty, crumbly, and brightens tacos without taking over or clashing with the other flavors."

Cotija is named after the town of the same name in Michoacan, Mexico. It's a salted cow's milk cheese that comes in fresh and aged versions. The fresh version is better for fish tacos because it is softer than aged Cotija (it's similar in texture to Parmesan cheese). Just don't expect even the fresh version to melt on your warm tacos. Not a problem, that's exactly what make it a fantastic garnishing cheese.