This Is The Only Appropriate Cheese To Pair With Your Fish Tacos
When you think about the great, big, delicious world of tacos, you might assume most are topped with cheese; but the truth is, many are cheese-free. Traditional Mexican street tacos, pineapple-flavored al pastor, barbacoa, and carnitas tacos are often garnished with onions, cilantro, and salsa. The same is largely true for fish tacos, which typically pair grilled or fried fish with a tangy white sauce, some onion, cilantro, and shredded cabbage or slaw. This doesn't necessarily mean you can't put cheese on a fish taco. On the contrary, it can be plenty tasty. That being said, the type of cheese you use definitely matters.
The Takeout spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, regarding the matter. When it comes to fish tacos, turns out Cotija is her go-to cheese. "Cotija is excellent with fish and seafood," she said. "It's salty, crumbly, and brightens tacos without taking over or clashing with the other flavors."
Cotija is named after the town of the same name in Michoacan, Mexico. It's a salted cow's milk cheese that comes in fresh and aged versions. The fresh version is better for fish tacos because it is softer than aged Cotija (it's similar in texture to Parmesan cheese). Just don't expect even the fresh version to melt on your warm tacos. Not a problem, that's exactly what make it a fantastic garnishing cheese.
No Cotija? Another Mexican cheese can stand in
If you're familiar with Mexican cheeses, you've probably noticed how similar Cotija looks to queso fresco. Cotija is a bit saltier, but queso fresco makes a fine substitute. "Queso fresco is softer, creamier, and slightly less salty for when I want something milder," Stevens said. Depending on the way she prepares the dish, she does sometimes reach for something else. "I use Oaxaca or Monterey Jack in small amounts when the fish is grilled or blackened and needs a light melt."
Stevens' first choice for fish tacos (which you can easily make in one pan), Cotija, is useful in several Mexican dishes, including other types of tacos. Even if you want to use a melting cheese for a dish like enchiladas, you can still combine it with Cotija for its salty bite. Sprinkle Corija on soups like chicken tortilla or albondigas (Mexican meatball soup), use it as a topper for taquitos, or finish a bowl of simple pinto beans with a layer of the stuff. Of course, crumbled Cotija is also the go-to cheese for elotes, one of summer's perfect dishes.