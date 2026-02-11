14 Popular Mexican Restaurant Chains Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews

Velvet Taco was designed for mass appeal, and based on Yelp reviews, it's been successful. It was the brainchild of a Dallas restaurateur Randy DeWitt, who also founded Twin Peaks. That concept copied its formula from Hooters (which is surprisingly still open). DeWitt's niche is creating new brands and selling them to someone else to grow into massive chains. Velvet Taco was cooked up in his incubator and then sold to a deep-pocketed private equity firm in 2021. The new owners know a thing or two about restaurant success and were early investors in Shake Shack.

The mission of Velvet Taco is to smash the definition of what a taco is. The restaurant unapologetically says on its website that it was "founded on the idea that tacos don't have to be associated with Tex-Mex." Anyone who remembers the reaction from the cowboys in the 1990s era Pace Picante commercials when they discovered another salsa was made in New York City shudders to think how they would react to that statement.

Regardless of what those cowpokes think, Velvet Taco has won legions of fans with its elevated tacos inspired by global flavors. It's the place to go when you're curious how a smashburger would taste as a taco, or if you have a hankering for Korean Fried Rice wrapped in a flour tortilla. Velvet Taco is looking to take over the country with its "liberated tacos", and it nearly doubled in size between 2025 and 2026.