The Hands Down Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Every US State

When we think of hole-in-the-wall restaurants, we immediately picture those cozy, small, and unassuming establishments. Think burger joints run by a pair of brothers, small but mighty taco stands, or tiny mom-and-pop diners. People flock to these locales not just for amazing food and to skip the crowds of more mainstream mega-restaurants, but for the feel of it, too. Just simple, no-frills food in casual settings where you can feel free to breathe deep and just be as you sup, sip, and soak in the local atmosphere.

The term "hole in the wall" has several origins, but it generally refers to a small, unpretentious establishment like a speakeasy or pub, where one can, well, hide out and, in most cases, simply eat in peace. Historically, the term has even been used to refer to the hideouts of choice for outlaws, such as the Hole-in-the-Wall Pass in Wyoming where bandits fled to live under the radar.

But back to the legal hole-in-the-wall restaurants and eateries. Most of the best fly under the radar. That's why we've made it easier to track down your best local hidden gems by uncovering the cream of the crop hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each and every U.S. state, each boasting a mouthwatering menu just waiting for you.