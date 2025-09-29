The Hands Down Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Every US State
When we think of hole-in-the-wall restaurants, we immediately picture those cozy, small, and unassuming establishments. Think burger joints run by a pair of brothers, small but mighty taco stands, or tiny mom-and-pop diners. People flock to these locales not just for amazing food and to skip the crowds of more mainstream mega-restaurants, but for the feel of it, too. Just simple, no-frills food in casual settings where you can feel free to breathe deep and just be as you sup, sip, and soak in the local atmosphere.
The term "hole in the wall" has several origins, but it generally refers to a small, unpretentious establishment like a speakeasy or pub, where one can, well, hide out and, in most cases, simply eat in peace. Historically, the term has even been used to refer to the hideouts of choice for outlaws, such as the Hole-in-the-Wall Pass in Wyoming where bandits fled to live under the radar.
But back to the legal hole-in-the-wall restaurants and eateries. Most of the best fly under the radar. That's why we've made it easier to track down your best local hidden gems by uncovering the cream of the crop hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each and every U.S. state, each boasting a mouthwatering menu just waiting for you.
Alabama: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q is a family-owned business originating from humble beginnings. With two locations in Decatur, the restaurant began in 1925 with a modest makeshift table in a backyard and a fire pit. It went on to pioneer the now-iconic Alabama white sauce – a tangy, creamy addition to smoked chicken — and is also known for its homemade pies. Today, regulars flock here for its pulled pork, spare ribs, and chicken cooked over hickory wood.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Lucky Wishbone
Lucky Wishbone has been a fixture on Anchorage's foodie scene since 1955. With hand-cut fries, juicy burgers, and pan-fried chicken, it stands out as a quirky diner that pairs comfort food with a dose of nostalgia thanks to a simple interior decked out with retro memorabilia. In early 2025, it even won a prestigious James Beard America's Classics Award. All the more reason it's deserving of a detour.
(907) 272-3454
1033 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Harvey's Wineburger
Since the 1950s, Harvey's Wineburger has held onto its place as one of Phoenix's most endearing burger joints. The atmosphere is full of character, with a vintage bar, neon lights, and an unmistakable retro feel. The menu offers juicy burgers – including its namesake wineburger, which features a patty cooked with a splash of red wine – and an impressive beer lineup. To this day, Harvey's remains a reliable, no-frills spot that captures the essence of a true hole-in-the-wall burger bar.
(602) 248-9950
4812 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas: Craig Bros Cafe
Tucked away in the small town of DeValls Bluff, Craig Bros Cafe – also known as Craig's Bar-B-Q — has been drawing barbecue lovers since 1947. The modest storefront might not catch your eye, but step inside and you'll find some of the best barbecue in Arkansas. The specialties here are staples such as pork and ribs, drenched in authentic Southern flavors. This is a place where simplicity rules and the focus is always on quality barbecue.
craigbroscafe.restaurants-us.com
(870) 998-2616
15 W Walnut St, DeValls Bluff, AR 72041
California: La Taqueria
Located in San Francisco's Mission District, La Taqueria has been a local treasure for over 50 years. Its reputation was built on the likes of carne asada burritos and lengua tacos, served without rice to keep the focus squarely on the seasoned meat, beans, and fresh salsa. The counter-service setup and bustling atmosphere embody the no-frills character of a true hole-in-the-wall joint.
(415) 285-7117
2889 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Colorado: Shish Kabob Grill
Family-owned and operated, Shish Kabob Grill brings authentic Mediterranean flavors to the heart of Denver. The restaurant was founded in 2004 and has built a loyal following thanks to flavorful kebabs, gyros, shawarma, and creamy house-made hummus. Cementing its spot as a local favorite, Shish Kabob Grill has also started selling this same hummus — plus its baba ghanouj and garlic dip — at the likes of health food stores and farmers markets.
(303) 837-8800
1503 Grant St, Denver, CO 80203
Connecticut: Louis' Lunch
Fancy a visit to the joint often recognized as the birthplace of the original American hamburger? Louis' Lunch, a tiny restaurant tucked in New Haven, started out as a lunch wagon in 1895 and has served burgers its own way since 1900. Think ground beef patties cooked in vertical cast-iron grills, served on toasted white bread with cheese, tomato, and onion. Strictly no ketchup allowed.
(203) 562-5507
261 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511
Delaware: El Diablo Burritos
El Diablo Burritos reimagines the burrito shop with a build-your-own format that lets diners customize every detail, from protein to toppings. The result is hearty, flavor-packed burritos, rice bowls, tacos, and quesadillas that have earned a devoted following. With locations in Newark and Wilmington, the vibe remains relaxed and unpretentious.
Multiple locations
Florida: El Carajo
Hidden inside a Mobil gas station, El Carajo is one of Miami's most surprising dining gems. What looks like an ordinary convenience stop opens into a warm, welcoming spot where you can order traditional Spanish tapas. Locals come for dishes such as croquettes and seafood paella, plus an extensive wine list that's far more sophisticated than its location suggests.
(305) 856-2424
2465 SW 17th Ave, Miami, FL 33145
Georgia: Southern Soul Barbeque
Southern Soul Barbeque captures the heart of Southern cooking in a roadside setting that embodies hole-in-the-wall charm. Once a gas station, the spot now serves some of the most celebrated barbecue in Georgia. Diners rave about the pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, all smoked low and slow over oak. The vibe is casual and welcoming, with picnic tables and a community feel that encourages lingering.
(912) 638-7685
2020 Demere Rd, St Simons Island, GA 31522
Hawaii: Porky's Kauai
Porky's Kauai proves that some of Hawaii's best eats come from the most unassuming places. What started as a humble food truck quickly became a must-visit for its uniquely topped hot dogs and hearty bowls. The kalua pork grilled cheese and pineapple sausage are favorites with customers, showcasing a playful mix of Hawaiian flavors with classic comfort food.
(808) 631-3071
5460 Koloa Rd, Koloa, HI 96756
Idaho: The Rusty Lantern Diner
With its cowboy-inspired décor and welcoming staff, visiting The Rusty Lantern Diner in Ucon feels a bit like stepping into a simpler time. The menu sticks to down-home cooking and diner staples, such as hearty breakfasts, burgers, chicken-fried steak, and fries. It's not flashy, but it's wholesome, and that's precisely what makes it so special — besides the pancakes and fan-favorite peach cobbler, of course.
(208) 522-2254
10868 N Yellowstone Hwy, Ucon, ID 83454
Illinois: Fontano's
For decades, Fontano's has provided Chicago with hearty Italian-style subs that don't skimp on flavor or size. The Blockbuster – which combines ham, salami, capicola, provolone, and Swiss cheese — is just one of many signature subs to have earned cult status among its regulars. To these customers, what sets Fontano's apart is its authenticity, maintaining the feel of a family-run neighborhood deli while delivering bold, memorable flavors.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Oasis Diner
Oasis Diner brings nostalgic charm to Plainfield with its stainless-steel exterior and retro interior straight out of the 1950s. Originally opened in 1954 and later restored, the diner has cycled through several owners throughout its history but is still known for its hearty breakfasts, fresh pies, and comfort food classics, such as chicken-fried steak and tenderloins.
(317) 837-7777
405 W Main St, Plainfield, IN 46168
Iowa: La Regia Taqueria
La Regia Taqueria might look unassuming, but it's praised as one of Iowa City's best Mexican restaurants. With a menu boasting tacos al pastor, carnitas, and carne asada, the eatery — which began as a food truck — has earned a devoted following. The atmosphere is no-frills, with the focus firmly on the food, including its delicious guacamole. In a state not always associated with authentic Mexican cuisine, La Regia stands out as a surprising hole-in-the-wall worth discovering.
(319) 341-8226
436 Highway 1 West, Iowa City, IA 52246
Kansas: NuWay Burgers
Since 1930, NuWay has been serving Wichita its signature loose-meat, crumbled beef sandwich (fittingly known as the NuWay), onion rings, and frosty root beer in a setting that feels frozen in time. Humble and nostalgic, with simple diner décor, it still uses the same recipe for its NuWay and root beer at its two locations to this day.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Joe's Drive-In Chicken
Joe's Drive-In Chicken is an Isom staple that has served golden fried chicken and curly fries from a walk-up window for more than 50 years. The menu is simple, but the execution is flawless, resulting in crispy, seasoned chicken that rivals any sit-down restaurant. Its no-frills setup and focus on quality over huge variety are exactly what make it so memorable and distinct. After all, when you do something to perfection, why deviate?
joe-s-drive-inn-chicken.wheree.com
(606) 633-4209
85 KY-7 S, Isom, KY 41824
Louisiana: Heard Dat Kitchen
Heard Dat Kitchen is known for gourmet-quality dishes served from a small window. This family-run spot delivers Creole comfort food with flair, featuring favorites such as fried chicken, crawfish pasta, and gumbo. You'll also find plates stacked high with blackened fish, pepper jelly, and rice, which have earned the restaurant rave reviews. In a city renowned for its food, Heard Dat Kitchen manages to stand out, embodying everything people love about an authentic hole-in-the-wall treasure.
(504) 510-4248
2520 Felicity St, New Orleans, LA 70113
Maine: Moody's Diner
Moody's Diner has welcomed travelers and locals alike since 1927, making it one of Maine's most enduring roadside institutions. With its neon sign, combination of booths and counter seating, and homestyle menu, the family-run diner exudes nostalgic charm. Known for its indulgent blueberry pie, hearty breakfasts, and classic diner fare, Moody's has fed generations of locals, creating a sense of continuity that few restaurants can match.
(207) 832-7785
1885 Atlantic Hwy, Waldoboro, ME 04572
Maryland: The Fill 'Er Up
The Fill 'Er Up is an unassuming roadside stop that will make you glad you pulled over. Tucked beside a gas station, this counter-style diner is best known for its decadent cream of crab soup. Juicy burgers, hand-tossed pizzas, and hearty breakfast platters are also on the menu. The restaurant serves everyday fare in a cozy, no-nonsense space, making it a hidden Parkton treasure where comfort food rules.
(410) 357-5362
21307 York Rd, Parkton, MD 21120
Massachusetts: Miss Worcester Diner
Customers say that visiting Miss Worcester Diner is like stepping back in time, with generous portions served at fair prices. Housed in a tiny train car, the charming venue is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's elsewhere been called the best Massachusetts spot for French toast, with a stuffed French toast menu boasting more than 25 flavor options, including Sticky Bun and Chocolate Chip Cannoli.
(508) 753-5600
300 Southbridge St, Worcester, MA 01608
Michigan: Whitehouse Restaurant
The Whitehouse Restaurant in Clare is small in size but big on charm. It's the kind of spot where you'd imagine locals gathered for hearty breakfasts of generously stacked pancakes, delicious burgers (try the Hawaiian burger), and strong coffee. Known for its homestyle cooking, this true small-town hole-in-the-wall has been open since 1930 and is the perfect roadside stop for comfort food served with heart.
whitehouse-restaurant.foodjoyy.com
(989) 386-9551
613 N McEwan St, Clare, MI 48617
Minnesota: Al's Breakfast
Al's Breakfast is a Minneapolis institution in the heart of Dinkytown. Open since 1950, this diner serves up classic breakfast fare. Regulars swear by the pancakes, omelets, and hash browns, and the cramped 14-person counter seating and no-frills setup only add to its appeal. Featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Al's has achieved national recognition while staying true to its hole-in-the-wall core identity.
612-331-9991
413 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Mississippi: Big Apple Inn
Big Apple Inn has been feeding Jackson since 1939. Best known for its pig ear sandwiches, the menu reflects deep roots in Black culinary tradition and resilience. Founded by Juan "Big John" Mora, the business was later passed down to his descendants, including Geno Lee, who continues the legacy today. Beyond the food, Big Apple Inn has served as a gathering place in Jackson's Little Harlem, earning its position as a vital thread in Mississippi's cultural fabric.
Multiple locations
Missouri: Broadway Diner
The Broadway Diner is known for its hearty dishes, the standout being The Stretch — a plate piled with the fluffiest scrambled eggs, hash browns, veggies, cheese, and chili. The French toast here is also stellar, but what really needs to be talked about is the pies. Made from scratch with real ingredients, choose from options like pumpkin, apple, or cherry.
(573) 875-1173
22 S 4th St, Columbia, MO 65201
Montana: The Pickle Barrel
For over 50 years, The Pickle Barrel has been Montana's go-to spot for standout subs. With locations in Bozeman and Livingston, this hole-in-the-wall sub shop has built a loyal following thanks to its enormous sandwiches, hearty enough to share — though most don't want to. The cheesesteak is particularly popular, and every sub is created with house-made bread, bursting with fresh ingredients and bold flavors. There's a reason it's considered among the best sub shops in Montana.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: Woodees
Woodees is the kind of neighborhood diner where it seems like regulars feel like family and newcomers are welcomed warmly. The Lincoln favorite draws particular praise for its signature Reuben omelet. The restaurant's simple setting and friendly service make it feel homey, while social media buzz highlights both the comfort food staples and the warm atmosphere. Woodees is exactly the type of hole-in-the-wall that defines Nebraska hospitality.
(402) 261-3223
201 Capitol Beach Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68528
Nevada: Lou's Diner
Lou's Diner is among the oldest diners in Las Vegas, open since 1969. The family-owned establishment offers hearty breakfasts, burgers, and daily specials. What's truly unique is its mug tradition: regular customers are encouraged to leave behind their own coffee mug, which is kept on display and used for their visits. The shelves of mismatched mugs lend a personal, community feel, something rare in fast-paced Las Vegas.
(702) 870-1876
431 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
New Hampshire: Delaney's Hole in the Wall
Delaney's Hole in the Wall combines rustic charm with a welcoming sports tavern atmosphere. The memorabilia-decked interior and convivial vibe make it a local favorite. While the menu highlights American classics, its sushi offerings surprise with freshness and variety. Over the years, the restaurant has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit in North Conway.
(603) 356-7776
2966 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, NH 03860
New Jersey: American Melts
American Melts turns grilled cheese into an art form. This small Kenilworth cafe offers specialty sandwiches on the menu, or you can choose from a build-your-own menu that lets diners craft crispy grilled cheese sandwiches with creative fillings, such as mac and cheese and herb aioli. Customers praise the innovative options as much as the nostalgia factor.
(908) 591-8885
515 Springfield Rd, Kenilworth, NJ 07011
New Mexico: El Modelo Mexican Foods
El Modelo Mexican Foods has been an Albuquerque staple since 1929. The stars here are the homemade tortillas, made daily for burritos, enchiladas, and tamales. Customers rave about the oversized tamales, available individually or by the dozen, which make them popular for on-site dining or takeout. El Modelo keeps it simple: counter service, straightforward presentation, and a focus on flavor.
(505) 242-1843
1715 2nd St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Famous Lunch
Since the 1930s, Famous Lunch has been building a reputation for its iconic hot dogs. Known locally as mini dogs, these pork-and-beef wieners are best enjoyed with the house Zippy Sauce — a topping that gives the dogs their acclaim. Despite its modest size and menu, Famous Lunch has lasted nearly a century, becoming a community anchor and a culinary curiosity that draws visitors from near and far.
(518) 272-9481
111 Congress St, Troy, NY 12180
North Carolina: Country Deli
Country Deli in the Outer Banks proves that good things come in big packages — even if the shop itself is small. The family-run deli is known for its massive, overstuffed sandwiches, each stacked high with meats and toppings. Even though they're big enough to share, few diners are willing to give up a bite.
(252) 441-5684
1900 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
North Dakota: Hondo's Hideaway
Hondo's Hideaway is a Jamestown favorite. Marked by its bold cowboy sign, the restaurant exudes Western swagger.
Inside, the menu leans on hearty American fare like burgers and breakfasts, all served in a relaxed, welcoming space. Inspired by Louis L'Amour's novel "Hondo," the restaurant embraces its hideaway theme while becoming a celebrated part of the community. The beloved hole-in-the-wall has even won multiple local awards.
(No Official Website)
(701) 952-4433
3225 E Lakeside Rd, Jamestown, ND 58401
Ohio: The Thurman Cafe
Serving Columbus since 1942, the Thurman Cafe is where rustic tavern vibes meet famously gigantic burgers. The signature Thurmanator — a towering, toppings-loaded beast layered with ham, sautéed mushrooms and onions, pickles, banana peppers, bacon, cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo — has become a challenge as much as a meal. Wash it down with a cold draft from the full bar and you'll understand why crowds line up daily.
(614) 443-1570
183 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206
Oklahoma: Nic's Grill
Nic's Grill is pure Oklahoma City charm packed into a small, bustling space that often has a line out the door. Featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," this no-frills joint is all about burgers done right — patties sizzling on a flat top, piled with grilled onions and cheese, then served with a side of fries. The atmosphere is friendly and fast-paced, making it a true OKC landmark for burger lovers.
(405) 626-3839
1201 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Oregon: The Waffle Window
Portland's The Waffle Window is all about Liège waffles (think of them as really fancy Belgian-style), served through an old-fashioned service window. Now with indoor seating available, both sweet and savory options tempt its customers. Eclectic offerings include rhubarb-rosemary ketchup and bacon brie, and basil waffles. The spot has even been hailed by Gwyneth Paltrow as a must-visit.
(971) 255-0501
3610 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Huda
Huda in Center City redefines the hole-in-the-wall experience with a sleek yet cozy spot that specializes in sandwiches made with house-baked milk buns. This highly-regarded establishment draws crowds for creations like the spicy chicken sandwich, elevated with inventive sauces and fresh toppings. The bread itself is soft, buttery, and enchanting. Warm hospitality and a neighborhood vibe round it out, making Huda a mighty force in Philly's thriving food scene.
(445) 544-8025
32 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rhode Island: Louis Restaurant
Louis Restaurant is a beloved family-run diner serving comfort food and all-day breakfast for decades. The breakfast menu has sweet highlights, including pancakes, and savory options like the Drunk Johnny omelette served with onions, hash, and cheese. Classic diner plates round out the menu. Featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," it has earned recognition but remains what it's always been: a dependable neighborhood institution.
(401) 861-5225
286 Brook Street, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Dave's Carry-Out
Dave's Carry-Out is a humble Charleston seafood shack that has become quite the local star in SC. The food is served in simple takeout containers but delivers big on flavor. Affordable, consistent, and always satisfying, Dave's has earned accolades as one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the state. With ample hours and no-frills charm, it's the kind of place where great seafood speaks louder than atmosphere.
facebook.com/p/Daves-Carry-Out
(843) 577-7943
42 Morris St C, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: The Dive
The Dive redefines bar food with scratch-made quality. It's known for its namesake Dive Burger: a thick beef patty topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and aioli on a potato bun. Customers also rave about the fried chicken, which earned it statewide recognition. With its approachable vibe and commitment to doing simple things right, The Dive has quickly become a local go-to for comfort food.
(605) 275-3717
1612 S Western Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Hole in the Wall
True to its name, Chuckney's Hole in the Wall is a mom-and-pop diner serving homestyle comfort food in a cozy setting. The menu ranges from country-fried steak and fried pickles to handmade donuts, BBQ sandwiches, and po' boys. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all done with care, offering generous portions and a welcoming atmosphere. It's a place where down-home cooking and small-town hospitality create a beloved hidden gem.
facebook.com/people/Official-Hole-in-the-Wall
(423) 528-4243
9305 Kingsport Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641
Texas: Coyote Bluff Cafe
Coyote Bluff Cafe is a true hidden gem: a tiny shack full of kitschy decor, where locals crowd in for towering burgers and frosty beers. Its burger menu alone keeps people talking — favorites like the Burger from Hell (piled with jalapeños) test any cowboy's mettle. Pair it with loaded cheese fries and you'll see why diners call it one of the best stops in the Panhandle.
(806) 373-4640
2417 S Grand St, Amarillo, TX 79103
Utah: Patty Shack
Patty Shack is an old-school burger joint where fans rave about the juicy, perfectly griddled patties, made to order with fresh, never-frozen beef and served with golden fries. The shack keeps things simple, but it must be doing something right as its burgers compete (and win) in local awards showdowns. Balancing flavor and value, it's the kind of spot where you'll keep coming back.
facebook.com/pattyshackburgers
(385) 474-6167
1207 W 4800 S, Taylorsville, UT 84321
Vermont: Kismayo Kitchen
Kismayo Kitchen brings Somali hospitality to Burlington. The restaurant is run with heart, and regulars devour dishes like the Somali goat served over rice and coconut chicken stew. The menu feels approachable while still introducing diners to bold Somali flavors. The establishment's reputation for warmth and kindness shines through, making it one hole-in-the-wall treasure where you can imagine first-time visitors leaving as friends.
sites.google.com/view/kismayokitchen
(802) 448-3032
505 Riverside Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Texas Tavern
Texas Tavern has been a Roanoke institution since 1930. This tiny diner almost never closes, serving up iconic burgers, chili, and hot dogs at wallet-friendly prices. Its Cheesy Western burger topped with egg is legendary, and it was recently crowned as having the best hot dogs in Virginia. It's the type of place where everyone knows your name and is glad you came.
(540) 342-4825
114 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011
Washington: Hummus Café
Seattle's Hummus Café is a family-run city favorite. The menu celebrates Mediterranean staples, with hummus so creamy it's earned citywide acclaim.
Customers swear by the shawarma wraps and falafel, and the consistently great food coming from the kitchen of this small cafe proves that sometimes the best meals come from the most unassuming corners.
(206) 706-9300
8420 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
West Virginia: Hillbilly Hot Dogs
Hillbilly Hot Dogs is as much a roadside attraction as an eatery, built from school buses and bric-a-brac for a delightfully offbeat vibe. This Lesage landmark, featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives," is famous for over-the-top hot dogs like the massive Homewrecker, a 15-inch beast loaded with toppings. The fun is in the experience: graffiti on the walls, wild decor, and locals swapping stories over chili-slathered dogs.
(304) 762-2458
6951 Ohio River Rd, Lesage, WV 25537
Wisconsin: The Laurel Tavern
The Laurel Tavern is a neighborhood anchor in Madison, where the Friday night fish fry is something you mark on your calendar. This no-frills tavern has been dishing up crispy cod for decades, and locals swear by its generous portions and affordable prices. The atmosphere is relaxed and unpretentious — just cold beer, hearty Midwestern comfort, and plenty of regulars who treat it like a second home.
(608) 233-1043
2505 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711
Wyoming: Little Shop of Burgers
Little Shop of Burgers turns horror fandom into a dining experience, with movie-themed decor straight out of a spooky cult film and a menu to match its playful, macabre motif. The Casper favorite serves enormous, inventive burgers — like The Freddy with jalapeños and pepper jack — alongside crispy hand-cut fries. Despite the eerie vibe, the ambiance is light-hearted and kitschy, making it both a fun destination and a burger lover's paradise.
(307) 234-3472
1040 N Center St, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
To create a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the U.S., we combined the best of both worlds. First, we dug through traditional local news coverage and long-standing reports to uncover beloved institutions. Next, we took a deep dive into online reviews and social media, including TikTok and Instagram, to discover which restaurants diners were raving about. This blending of sources ensured that the list honors the agreed-upon classics while also celebrating the true hidden gems.