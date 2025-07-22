What Exactly Is Huitlacoche And Is It Safe To Eat?

Don't let the appearance fool you. This fungus is one of Mexican cuisine's best-kept secrets, cherished for centuries and finally getting the global attention it deserves. Scientifically known as Ustilago maydis, it's a fungus that grows on corn, infecting the plant and transforming regular kernels into large, bulbous, gray-black structures. It's also known, less appetizingly, as corn smut.

Once infected, the corn develops tumor-like growths called galls. These can appear on nearly any part of the plant, including the ears, tassels, husks, and even the stalk. Early on, the galls are smooth and silvery-white, but as they mature, they become papery on the outside and filled with black, powdery spores on the inside. Essentially, regular sweet corn is overtaken by something that resembles an alien mushroom. And while that might sound like a crop disaster, and it's oftentimes treated as such, it is edible and it is actually a delicacy.