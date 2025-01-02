Can You Freeze Mushrooms?

Mushrooms are one of those foods that most people can't stand as a kid. But as their palate matures in adulthood, they might grow to enjoy. And what's not to love? They're low-calorie, full of potassium, selenium, and vitamin D, and, when cooked, have a meaty texture combined with an earthy flavor that's full of umami. The only downside to fresh mushrooms is that they usually only last a week in the fridge. So, if you've purchased a lot of them, you might be wondering if you can freeze them.

You absolutely can freeze fresh mushrooms to extend their shelf life for up to a year. But to get the best flavor and texture after thawing, you'll want to cook them first. This can include sautéing them or steaming them, though the sauté method does yield better results (while also being more labor intensive). After cooking them, you'll want to flash-freeze them by arranging them in a single layer on a lined tray and sticking them in the freezer for 20 minutes to an hour. Then put them in the container or freezer bag of your choice (if you opt for the freezer bag, make sure to press out as much air as possible). You can also do your mushrooms a favor and use a (surprisingly inexpensive) vacuum sealer to really suck out all the air.