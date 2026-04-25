13 Nutritious Caffeine Alternatives That Beat Energy Drinks

Between 9-to-5s, school, hobbies, and trying to maintain a social life, most people are looking for some kind of energy boost. For many that means cracking open a Monster Energy or other brand of energy drink. These drinks make billions of dollars in sales each year for good reason. They're an easy and convenient way to get through the day, especially for young people and athletes. But, hiding behind the colorful packaging are some downsides to keep in mind before reaching for another sip.

While the caffeine in energy drinks provides the energy spike customers are craving, many of these drinks have a high sugar content, which means after the initial boost, you may experience a crash. The sugar content can also pose risks to dental health. Consuming too much caffeine can also be detrimental, leading to dehydration and even cardiovascular issues down the line. The energy drink with the most caffeine contains 300 milligrams of the stuff per can. That amount of caffeine adds up quickly.

While you don't have to quit energy drinks cold turkey, there are some great, healthier alternatives to consider adding to your diet. Many are simple staples you probably already have in your kitchen. The complex carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats found in these foods are the key to revitalizing your body. And, unlike energy drinks, these alternatives provide long-lasting energy, alongside other vital nutrients, that will keep you going from sunrise to sunset.