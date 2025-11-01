Martha Stewart Drinks This Nutritious Beverage Every Day
Martha Stewart doesn't just sip green juice; she practically treats it like skincare. In a video posted to her Instagram, the 84-year-old domestic icon shows off her signature green elixir, blending a potent mix of spinach, celery, parsley, mint, orange, and cucumber. "It's part of my daily beauty routine," she says, casually flexing flawless skin and energy levels that would put influencers half her age to shame. Unlike trendy store-bought juices loaded with fruit sugars, Stewart's version keeps it bright, bitter, and herbal, more garden than juice bar.
It's not surprising, considering this is the same woman who made a vodka-based "Marthatini" go viral and once declared lemony iced tea her go-to hot weather drink. Stewart's green juice isn't just about wellness; it's about ritual. She drinks it every morning, freshly made, no shortcuts. And she doesn't store it. "I don't like it to sit," she says, adding that green juice should be consumed immediately to get the most out of the nutrients. If you're going to take beauty tips from Martha, start with the blender, not the Botox.
Why green juice works best when you make it yourself
Store-bought green juices often promise vitality in a bottle, but the reality can be a sugar-laced letdown. Many commercial blends lean heavily on apples, pineapples, or pears to mask the bitterness of greens, turning what should be a nutrient-packed beverage into a stealthy dessert. Stewart's DIY approach avoids all that, proving that a juice can be both healthy and genuinely green, especially when you make it fresh and drink it immediately.
Homemade juices give you full control over what goes into your glass, and what stays out. Skip the sugary fillers and dial up the herbs, cucumbers, and citrus to create something more like Martha's: crisp, cleansing, and garden-forward. That same precision is why Stewart remains a trusted voice in food and drink, whether she's sharing the trick for the fluffiest pancakes or teaching us how to make a hot dog the Martha way. And it's why her green juice habit makes sense. It's simple, consistent, and rooted in real ingredients: No powders, no hype, just produce.