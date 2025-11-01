Martha Stewart Drinks This Nutritious Beverage Every Day

Martha Stewart doesn't just sip green juice; she practically treats it like skincare. In a video posted to her Instagram, the 84-year-old domestic icon shows off her signature green elixir, blending a potent mix of spinach, celery, parsley, mint, orange, and cucumber. "It's part of my daily beauty routine," she says, casually flexing flawless skin and energy levels that would put influencers half her age to shame. Unlike trendy store-bought juices loaded with fruit sugars, Stewart's version keeps it bright, bitter, and herbal, more garden than juice bar.

It's not surprising, considering this is the same woman who made a vodka-based "Marthatini" go viral and once declared lemony iced tea her go-to hot weather drink. Stewart's green juice isn't just about wellness; it's about ritual. She drinks it every morning, freshly made, no shortcuts. And she doesn't store it. "I don't like it to sit," she says, adding that green juice should be consumed immediately to get the most out of the nutrients. If you're going to take beauty tips from Martha, start with the blender, not the Botox.