Not Even The Power Of Grayskull Can Save Denny's Masters Of The Universe Menu

Denny's calls itself "America's Diner," and for the most part, I think that seems to be true. It has that quick service feel; servers bustling about, weaving around each other, sharp table corners, and wayward toddlers. It's sad to see Denny's closing so many underperforming stores – and it's hard to believe. On a busy day, it's like being at Grand Central Station, full of balancing acts and other agile tricks. So I get excited when Denny's adds new items to the menu. Chances are that means I get to review them and, in turn, experience the joy of being in a busy place where everyone has one goal: to eat and enjoy.

This time was extra special. Denny's is celebrating the live-action movie adaptation of the weekday afternoon cartoon series, "Masters of the Universe." The show was a syndicated futuristic sword and sandal action series from the '80s that was the best kind of brain rot. It had a running hero arc, interesting side characters, and a massive toy line.

Denny's new menu items have been created to celebrate the show's unique flavor and flair. The brand is always trying to improve itself with new food items — Denny's has previously offered a "Star Wars"-themed breakfast, for example — so this is the perfect opportunity. I tasted each one at my local Denny's. Are these items worthy of Eternia? Or is it all just sword and saucery?