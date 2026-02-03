12 Denny's Menu Items, Ranked

When my editor offered me this assignment, I was delighted. Denny's has always held a strong place in my theoretical clogged-artery heart, and the chance to review some of its most popular menu items was like a dream come true. Furthermore, when Denny's itself offered to host a tasting for me, I think I actually yelled in delight from my office chair.

I knew the iconic fast casual diner had made some changes to its menu since I eat there occasionally, but now was an opportunity to taste dishes I haven't had in a long time (or at all) in one sitting. My review is based not only on popular menu items that I have had before, but also new ones that might be of interest to others with special dietary needs.

I ranked them on presentation, uniqueness, and above all else, flavor. There is also a small amount of nostalgia factored in to see if Denny's has added anything new to old favorites. My tasting was held in the Signal Butte Road location in Mesa, Arizona, and I've included pricing and food photos taken by me at that specific dining room. Prices and plating may vary according to where you're dining.