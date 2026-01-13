Review: Denny's Grand Slam Burrito Is Worthy Of Its Home Run Title

I've always had a soft spot for Denny's. The chain was one I frequented as a kid with my dad, who is as big a fan as I am of breakfast for dinner, especially late at night. The convenience of all-day access coupled with what used to be great pricing on breakfasts like the Lumberjack, and the Grand Slam, won me over. I've remained loyal to the chain into adulthood.

In recent years, though, the rapid escalation of the downfall of Denny's has steadily worn away at my loyalties, and those of many other faithful customers. I've traveled quite a bit throughout the U.S., and the roadtrip pit-stop that was once my favorite has declined in quality, and risen in price, from state to state. Denny's 24-hour service, which was once reliable, has been cut back, and I'm certainly not the only one to notice the drop-off. The fact that it has closed over a hundred locations around the country, and reduced hours at many more, is only one of the signs that Denny's might not be around much longer.

Perhaps in response to the cries of disappointed customers, the higher-ups at the iconic chain recently announced a new value menu. The lineup features some new items, as well as some reintroduced with impressive price cuts, like Denny's Grand Slam Burrito. We've taken to our local Denny's to try it for ourselves, and see whether the deal is good enough to give the nostalgic chain a fighting chance at survival.