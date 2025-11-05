Denny's Is Going Private After $620 Million Deal — Here's What It Could Mean For Customers

Denny's may not be the most elevated of breakfast chains, but I've always appreciated its sense of whimsy. I have fond memories of a "Hobbit"-themed menu it offered a dozen years ago, and the restaurant franchise has since featured other fun movie tie-ins, like a 2018 "Star Wars"-themed breakfast. More recently, however, it has faced some hardship. After closing over 100 underperforming locations, it was starting to look like Denny's might not be around too much longer. However, rather than calling it a day, the chain just brokered a $620 million deal, wherein it will be sold to private investors.

In case you haven't been keeping up with Denny's financials (I'm more interested in menu changes, myself), Denny's Corporation (DENN) was a publicly-traded stock, and one whose value has been on the decline. When word of the sale got out, stock prices jumped 50%, with investors hoping to get in on the buyout offer of $6.25 per share, which will be paid out once the sale goes through. The new owners will include Treville Capital, TriArtisan Capital Advisors, and Yadav Enterprises. The latter investor isn't new to the restaurant business, as it's a franchise company that already holds a significant stake in Denny's, as well as Corner Bakery Cafe, El Pollo Loco, Jack in the Box, Sizzler, and TGI Friday's. The sale may not have an immediate impact on Denny's customers, but in the long run, you may expect to see changes.